Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Assessing services we do not rate
As we continue to assess and rate services using our single assessment framework, our new guidance looks at how we will assess services that do not receive a rating.
Non-rated services are types of service that are exempt from CQC’s legal duty to give a rating.
As with all of our changes, we are changing our approach to ensure we are a smarter regulator, but our regulations remain the same.
For these services, our approach to assessment is consistent with our approach to those that do receive a rating using our new single assessment framework.
Difference with other services
Unlike services that we rate, there is no overall score or scoring for key questions, quality statements or evidence categories, and no overall rating.
Although these services do not receive a rating, we will assess them and provide a judgement on whether they are meeting the regulations for each of our 5 key questions: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
When these assessments will start
We will start to carry out planned assessments for non-rated services on 13 May. We may contact services before that date to let them know we are coming. We may also carry out responsive assessments before that, if we have information that indicates risk.
As we begin, we will undertake a small number of assessments across unrated services to allow us to learn from our approach. Providers who are the first to be assessed will receive support to ensure the guidance is clear. During this time, feedback and lessons from our rollout will inform how we continue to use our new approach with more providers.
As with all registered services, we will regularly review how well the new assessment approach is working and will share the timescales involved by the end of June 2024.
Non-rated services include:
- primary dental services
- children’s homes
- sexual assault referral centres (SARCs)
- blood and transplant services
- hyperbaric oxygen therapy services
- medical laboratories
- adult prisons, youth offending institutions, immigration removal centres.
Assessment and ratings
All primary dental services, children’s homes, sexual assault referral centres and services in secure settings will continue to have the same relationship with their current inspectors.
Our local teams will start to assess blood and transplant services, hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, and independent pathology laboratories.
Following assessments, instead of using our ratings, we will provide a judgement to reflect whether the quality statements assessed are compliant with the regulations mapped to them. This will be either ‘Regulations met’ or ‘Not all regulations met’.
We will continue to publish a report for non-rated services. These will follow the new format and include our judgements. Read more detail on how we assess and provide judgements for non-rated services.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/assessing-services-we-do-not-rate
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
CQC’s programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs)18/04/2024 15:10:00
We recently announced that the Department of Health and Social Care asked us to take a lead on ICETRs for the next 2 years.
New guidance: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts09/04/2024 14:05:00
Good leadership has a significant impact on staff morale and patient experiences of care. Our guidance on how we will assess the well-led key question aims to support NHS trusts to understand what good leadership looks like.
Integrated care system assessments: update April 202405/04/2024 13:20:00
The Health and Care Act 2022 gives us new responsibilities to assess whether integrated care systems (ICSs) are meeting the needs of their local populations.
Final guidance on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices04/04/2024 11:25:00
Following consultation earlier this year, we have now published final guidance to help providers understand and meet the new fundamental standard on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals, and hospices.
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC03/04/2024 12:20:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC02/04/2024 16:25:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Tell us what your maternity care was like for you in 202406/03/2024 13:05:00
CQC's 2024 national maternity survey is happening soon. The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.
Our new assessment approach: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts04/03/2024 12:20:00
As a part of introducing our new approach, we plan to start work on well-led assessments for NHS trusts which have been developed in collaboration with NHS England.