Scottish Government
|Printable version
Attainment Scotland Fund - process evaluation - Scottish Attainment Challenge: local authority leads survey report 2022-2023
This output of the new Attainment Scotland Fund evaluation strategy reports on data gathered through a survey of Scottish Attainment Challenge local authority leads to gain an understanding of the processes and early implementation of the refreshed Attainment Scotland Fund in 2022-2023.
Introduction
As part of the Scottish Attainment Challenge refresh, launched in March 2022, and the new Mission ‘to use education to improve outcomes for children and young people impacted by poverty with a focus on tackling the poverty-related attainment gap to deliver on the Scottish Government’s vision of equity and excellence in education’, a revised evaluation strategy was developed for the Attainment Scotland Fund (ASF).
This report is one of the outputs of the first year analytical plan for the new ASF Evaluation Strategy, and forms part of the reporting under the process evaluation strand. Specifically, it reports on data gathered through a survey of Scottish Attainment Challenge local authority leads undertaken in the first year of the evaluation to gain an understanding at national, regional and local level of the processes and early implementation of the refreshed Attainment Scotland Fund in 2022/23.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/attainment-scotland-fund-evaluation-process-evaluation-scottish-attainment-challenge-local-authority-leads-survey-report-2022-23/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Suicide Bereavement Support Service: evaluation report - year 225/09/2023 13:05:00
This report covers Year 2 of the multi-year evaluation of the Suicide Bereavement Support Service (SBSS).
Investing in nature22/09/2023 13:05:00
Over £3 million has been distributed to nature projects across Scotland to help them scale up their conservation work and ensure the benefits are shared with local communities.
Agreement powering onshore wind development21/09/2023 16:20:00
Enhanced commitment by developers to community benefits.
Alcohol (Minimum Pricing) (Scotland) Act 2012 - operation and effect 2018 to 2023: report21/09/2023 15:05:00
The Alcohol (Minimum Pricing) (Scotland) Act 2012 allows the Scottish Parliament to set a price below which alcohol cannot be sold.
Scottish Parliament approves final extension of tenant protections21/09/2023 10:20:00
Rent cap to be extended for up to six months.