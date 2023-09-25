Attainment Scotland Fund - process evaluation - Scottish Attainment Challenge: local authority leads survey report 2022-2023

This output of the new Attainment Scotland Fund evaluation strategy reports on data gathered through a survey of Scottish Attainment Challenge local authority leads to gain an understanding of the processes and early implementation of the refreshed Attainment Scotland Fund in 2022-2023.

Introduction

As part of the Scottish Attainment Challenge refresh, launched in March 2022, and the new Mission ‘to use education to improve outcomes for children and young people impacted by poverty with a focus on tackling the poverty-related attainment gap to deliver on the Scottish Government’s vision of equity and excellence in education’, a revised evaluation strategy was developed for the Attainment Scotland Fund (ASF).

This report is one of the outputs of the first year analytical plan for the new ASF Evaluation Strategy, and forms part of the reporting under the process evaluation strand. Specifically, it reports on data gathered through a survey of Scottish Attainment Challenge local authority leads undertaken in the first year of the evaluation to gain an understanding at national, regional and local level of the processes and early implementation of the refreshed Attainment Scotland Fund in 2022/23.

Click here for the full press release