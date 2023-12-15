Sport England
Buddle launch offers major boost to grassroots sport and activity
The new-look programme replaces Club Matters and will give volunteers and professionals working in community sport and physical activity the support and resources they need to thrive
Grassroots sports clubs and community physical activity groups have a new home as we launched Buddle.
The National Lottery funded programme – which replaces our Club Matters offering – will provide free learning and support resources to inspire and strengthen clubs and organisations offering sport and physical activity, as well the professionals that work with them.
Buddle, which as an amalgamation of ‘buddy’ (the role we will play with these groups) and ‘huddle’ (that symbolises the coming together and collaboration required to help an organisation to be successful) has been developed based on feedback from partners and in conjunction with the existing users.
Phil Smith, our executive director of partnerships, hailed the launch as an important moment for the sport and physical activity sector.
"The launch of Buddle is a significant moment in our support for those who help make grassroots sport and physical activity happen," he said.
“We know community groups, whether they’re large sports clubs or more informal gatherings that encourage people to be physically active, play an enormous role in helping people to live active lives.
“The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent cost-of-living crisis have been enormously challenging times for these groups, and we hope Buddle will ensure these organisations have access to the tools and resources they need to be a success.
“We're passionate about enabling organisations to be safe, inclusive, agile and resilient enough to secure their long-term future and unlock the advantages of sport and physical activity for everyone.”
Buddle will share the latest information, training and tools to help clubs and organisations overcome challenges and make the most of the opportunities available to them.
The launch includes a brand-new website that's more intuitive to use and fully accessible.
The resources available on Buddle include:
- current, trusted, information, advice and guidance to help with all aspects of developing, running, and growing a club or organisation
- equip users with the tools and guidance you need to help your club or organisation become more inclusive and resilient
- answers to volunteers’ questions and help for them respond to any issues they may face
- access to training and development opportunities to improve and develop skills, knowledge, and confidence
- relevant news and developments from across the sector
- signposting to further support from other trusted sector experts.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/buddle-launch-offers-major-boost-grassroots-sport-and-activity
