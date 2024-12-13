Welsh Government
|Printable version
Cabinet Secretary visits Wrexham as 20mph review progresses
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has visited Wrexham to hear about the progress the local authority has made as they launch their consultation of 20mph roads that may change back to 30mph.
Wrexham Council has assessed the 20mph roads suggested for review to see which are eligible to be considered for change and will now launch a public consultation as part of the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process. The consultation begins today (Friday, December 13).
The Cabinet Secretary met Councillor Bithell, Lead Member for Housing and Climate Change on Chester Road, one of the 52 roads in Wrexham which are proposed to change, to talk about the process of reviewing the 20mph speed limits on roads in the area and see the section of the road that is proposed to go back to 30mph.
Local authorities have been in the process of listening and reviewing feedback from people, business, and communities across Wales to ensure 20mph is targeted on the right roads. This follows the publication of revised guidance by the Welsh Government in July to support them.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
I’m pleased to see Councils listening to people’s views and making progress in reviewing the roads in their areas that they deem could possibly be safely changed back to 30mph. Wrexham is the second local authority to start the statutory process to make changes at a local level and more local authorities will follow in the coming weeks.
I would like to thank Wrexham County Borough and authorities across Wales for their hard work and dedication.
The principal objective of the policy is to save lives and reduce casualties – and there is widespread evidence it does that, however this is about getting the right speeds on the right roads, building from the broad consensus that 20mph is right where people live, work and play.
Councillor David A Bithell welcomed the opportunity to discuss the implementation of the 20mph review with the Cabinet Secretary:
Wrexham Council have received positive feedback to revert over 50 roads back to 30mph, subject to statutory consultation. We are starting that process later this week.
I also welcome the engagement from Welsh Government and in particular the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, to engage both with the public and Elected Members to address concerns raised.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/cabinet-secretary-visits-wrexham-20mph-review-progresses
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cabinet Secretary praises ‘incredible resilience’ during storm recovery13/12/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the Lido Ponty and Ynysangharad Park to see and hear about the impact of recent flooding caused by Storm Bert.
£225.5m funding boost to support education in Wales13/12/2024 10:20:00
The education sector is set to benefit from £225.5m in funding, with schools, colleges and other settings receiving funding to help meet the needs of learners across Wales.
94% of farmers in Wales receive payments today12/12/2024 16:15:00
As of today, 94% of farmers have received their full or balance Basic Payment Scheme 2024 payment.
Senedd votes to ban single-use vapes12/12/2024 14:05:00
A vote was recently (10 December 2024) passed in the Senedd recently introducing new regulations to prohibit the supply of single-use vapes in Wales.
£6.1bn to deliver key services across Wales11/12/2024 16:10:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has announced that local authorities will receive £6.1bn from the Welsh Government to spend on delivering key services.
Deputy First Minister confirms total of over £100m for coal tip safety this Senedd term11/12/2024 13:15:00
More than £100m will be invested into coal tip safety this Senedd term.
Welsh Government draft Budget changes to Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Disposals Tax11/12/2024 11:25:00
The Welsh Government has announced changes to rates for Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) as part of the draft Budget for 2025 to 2026. These changes are set by the Welsh Government. They were announced on 10 December 2024.
New legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past10/12/2024 14:05:00
A Bill that could see the creation of an organisation with responsibility for a new regime to manage Wales’s disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was introduced yesterday.
“I am committed to fundamentally changing the way bus services are delivered in Wales” – Transport Secretary, Ken Skates10/12/2024 11:05:00
Plans to radically change the way local bus services are delivered across Wales – putting people and communities first – are progressing well.