Call to action: Alignment with UK National Security & Intelligence Community

techUK invites members to participate in a short survey where the results will have a real impact for techUK National Security programme.

The National Security programme will be engaging with members to help answer the question of how technology can be used to help the UK counter and mitigate a variety of threats. The programme will be building out techUK’s engagement with the National Security and Intelligence community and more specifically, targeting Counter Terrorism Policing units to understand how they can better engage with industry.

The purpose of this short survey is to gather information on whether techUK members and the wider supplier community feel aligned with current technical challenges faced by Government National Security bodies and the Intelligence Services. Your feedback is hugely important to us as we launch into this new focus area, so participation is highly appreciated. We want to hear from a broad range of members, including SMEs!

The survey will close Monday 14 March at 5pm, but please complete it as soon as possible.

Next Steps?

The results of the survey will help inform the National Security programme approach when engaging with key stakeholders in the National Security and Intelligence community and will give members an opportunity to showcase the opinions and challenges they face when communicating with such customers.

Confidentiality

Your individual responses will be confidential and only shared with techUK staff. All responses will be collated and analysed as a group before being articulated to any stakeholders who whom we may engage with in the future.

For further information or to discuss anything outside of the survey on this topic, please contact raya.tsolova@techuk.org

More news!

techUK's Justice & Emergency Services programme is running an Emerging Tech in Policing Week, 21 - 25 March with one of the days covering the theme of National Security. techUK will be accepting guest blogs from members and stakeholders to explore how new transformative technologies are shaping the police force of tomorrow. For more info on how to get involved please click here.

