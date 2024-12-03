Cardiff’s new bus interchange welcomes 9,000 passengers a day

Since opening its doors in June, Cardiff Bus Interchange is now welcoming up to 9,000 passengers a day.

Following the addition of a further 14 services in September bus numbers using the interchange have increased from 1,830 to 3,476 a week, bringing with it between 8,000 and 9,000 passengers a day.

The new services have doubled the number of destinations helping to provide passengers with connections across Cardiff as well as nearby Newport. And with First Cymru Bus service jumping onboard from 5 January 2025, services to the Vale of Glamorgan and Porthcawl will soon be operating from the new bus interchange taking the total number of services to 31.

The Welsh Government funded Cardiff Bus Interchange is part of a wider ambition to improve integrated public transport infrastructure across the southeast Metro region.

Speaking on a visit to the interchange, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:

I am delighted that the new bus interchange is helping to deliver a better bus network across southeast Wales, connecting communities across the capital city and providing people with a real sustainable travel alternative. We know that buses are a lifeline for many people to get to work, visit friends and family and gain access to services and that is why we are taking radical action to improve local bus services across Wales. Early next year we will be introducing a bill that will allow us to design a network that will deliver a more customer-focused, integrated network of services.

Accessibility was a key factor in the design of the new interchange.

As well as ambassadors on hand to help passengers where needed, the concourse also has a tactile flooring to assist blind and partially sighted customers and an accessibility map for information on where to locate bays and facilities.

Commenting on the new facility, Dr Robert Gravelle, TfW Multi Modal Access & Inclusion Manager, yesterday said: