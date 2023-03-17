Championing gender equality on Red Nose Day

Funding for Comic Relief projects across Africa.

Ensuring women and girls in Africa are safe, equal and respected is a key focus on Red Nose Day.

Funding of £200,000 this year brings the overall Scottish Government match funding for Comic Relief to £2.7 million since 2017. This funding has supported a number of projects aimed at tackling lack of education, poverty and violence against women and children in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

To build on this work, a Women and Girls’ Fund will be established later this year as part of a new international development Equalities Programme announced in the 2021/22 Programme for Government. This fund will be created for community organisations in the three African partner countries, with women’s rights groups invited to design the fund.

International Development Minister Neil Gray said:

“We are proud of our collaboration with Comic Relief. Our partnership has helped ensure women and girls are safe, equal and respected, and our investment continues to support them to reach their full potential. “Our funding for Comic Relief’s Levelling the Field Programme uses sport to tackle some of the key issues faced by women and girls in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. As a powerful tool for driving long-term positive social change, sport is able to challenge stereotypes and increase opportunities for education, employment, training, and leadership. “The success of our partnership with Comic Relief is enabling us to establish a fund for Women and Girls in Africa where women’s-led organisations will have an opportunity to determine funding priorities.”

Chief Executive Officer of Comic Relief Samir Patel said:

“We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with the Scottish Government. Through our Levelling the Field programme, local organisations in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia are using innovative Sport for Change approaches to challenge gender injustices and inspire women and girls to reach their full potential.”

Background

The Scottish Government has supported Comic Relief over five years with a total of £2.7 million:

£1.2 million for Levelling the Field I (2017 – 2020)

£1.5 million for Levelling the Field II (2020 – 2023)

International development