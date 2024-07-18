Communities across NI to benefit from £2m National Lottery funding

Isolated patients in hospitals will get support from a unique pet therapy project and young people from ethnic minority communities can access vital digital equipment, thanks to the latest National Lottery funding.

These are just two of 115 grants totalling £2 million from The National Lottery Community Fund announced yesterday, providing support and services to local people, to improve their lives.

Out of the 115 new grants, 95% are for small awards of under £20,000, including Pets As Therapy, which received a £19,600 grant to expand their service in Northern Ireland where volunteers and their pets visit people of all ages in care homes, hospices, hospitals and schools.

Pets As Therapy volunteers bring their pets to visit people in care homes

Matthew Robinson, Head of Income Generation & Marketing for Pets As Therapy yesterday said:

”Visits from our volunteers and their wonderful pets improve health and wellbeing and reduce loneliness and isolation, not only for the people they visit but also for the volunteers themselves. “This funding will allow us to recruit and support more volunteers, coordinators, and pet assessors to expand our service to over 100 locations across NI. We currently have 85 visiting volunteers, but we have 30 on a waiting list. We want to be able to make regular visits to vulnerable people in local communities, including in hospitals and care homes. “Some of the people we visit in care settings may not have any other visitors so these special visits from friendly pets can give them a connection which is the highlight of their week. Pets As Therapy dogs also visit children in schools which helps promote a relaxing and nurturing environment. We know young people can improve their literacy skills and confidence through reading to the dogs.”

