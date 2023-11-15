Valuation Office Agency
|Printable version
Council Tax reform in Wales
We’re asking for information about working farms and mobile homes.
Welsh Government has asked the Valuation Office Agency to start preparing to carry out a proposed revaluation of all 1.5 million domestic properties in Wales.
As part of this we’ve contacted households that live on a working farm or mobile home, asking for information. You can find out more by going to www.gov.uk/government/publications/wales-council-tax-reform
The Welsh Government has invited views on options for reforming Council Tax in Wales. You can read the consultation document at gov.wales/counciltaxreform
There are no immediate changes to Council Tax bands. You only need to provide information to the VOA if we have asked you to do so.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/council-tax-reform-in-wales
Latest News from
Valuation Office Agency
Non-domestic rating: challenges and changes dummy statistical release03/08/2023 11:05:00
The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has changed the way it presents statistics for the 2023 non-domestic rating lists.
Aim for 30% of the Welsh workforce to work remotely14/09/2020 13:10:00
The Welsh Government has stated its long-term ambition to see around 30% of Welsh workers working from home or near from home, including after the threat of Covid-19 lessens.
Avoid and report internet scams and phishing23/12/2016 16:10:00
Find out how to avoid scam emails and how to report fraudsters claiming to be from the VOA.
Planning blight and your Council Tax10/05/2016 16:20:00
Although property values can be affected by the expectation of changes in an area, a Council Tax band alteration cannot be considered until actual changes to the locality occur.
Warning - bogus Council Tax refund scams18/12/2015 15:25:00
Be cautious about people claiming to be able to reduce your council tax band for a fee.