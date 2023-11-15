Council Tax reform in Wales

We’re asking for information about working farms and mobile homes.

Welsh Government has asked the Valuation Office Agency to start preparing to carry out a proposed revaluation of all 1.5 million domestic properties in Wales.

As part of this we’ve contacted households that live on a working farm or mobile home, asking for information. You can find out more by going to www.gov.uk/government/publications/wales-council-tax-reform

The Welsh Government has invited views on options for reforming Council Tax in Wales. You can read the consultation document at gov.wales/counciltaxreform

There are no immediate changes to Council Tax bands. You only need to provide information to the VOA if we have asked you to do so.