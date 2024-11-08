Deputy First Minister launches the biggest Wales Climate Week yet

How can Wales adapt to a changing climate? This will be the focus of this year’s Wales Climate Week – the biggest to date – with a five-day virtual conference, more than 70 climate conversations and exciting fringe events taking place right across the country.

Organised for the week of Monday, November 11 when world leaders start to arrive at Baku for COP 29, Wales Climate Week was officially launched today by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change, Huw Irranca-Davies.

Climate change is happening now and we are already feeling the effects,” he said. Here in Wales, it is affecting our communities, our public services, our infrastructure and nature and we know these changes will only escalate over the coming years - even as we work to tackle the causes of climate change through emissions reduction. We must remember – the impacts of climate change will not be felt equally by everyone with the most vulnerable people and communities among being most at risk. That said, change brings some opportunities too, from new outdoor activities and jobs in building infrastructure, to new types of crops and different tourism offers. We must do everything we can to ensure any benefits are shared fairly between us. I look forward to a week of learning, events and discussions which will be key to shaping and delivering many of the solutions that will be needed in realising the vision for a greener, stronger, fairer Wales.

The five-day virtual conference will be split into themes covering everything from land, agriculture, marine, fisheries and nature to infrastructure, business, health and communities.

The week will also see exciting fringe events taking place including electric vehicle motor show [Evolution Cymru] and a two-day rally which will see more than 25 electric vehicles travel 500 miles through some of Wales’ most scenic spots.

Additionally, thousands of discussions will take place across Wales thanks to the Welsh Government’s Climate Conversation Fund set up to support organisations with strong community ties to host events around the week.

The fund is supporting more than 70 events taking place across Wales including one at Sketty Mosque called ‘Building our Future: Families, Youth, and Elders for Climate Action’.

The Deputy First Minister was treated to a preview of the event, which aims to unite diverse generations and cultural backgrounds to address climate challenges through interactive, hands-on activities, on a visit to Sketty Mosque and Community Centre last week.

‘Building our Future’ is made up of events for all age groups including environmentally themed sensory play sessions for parents and toddlers, climate themed games, art projects and storytelling for children and roundtable discussions on climate discussions for those aged 50 and above.

The Sketty Mosque serves more 600 members in Swansea and embraces a vibrant and diverse community, with members from Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Kurdistan, Egypt, Syria, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Bosnia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Palestine, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Wales.

Dr Mahaboob Basha BEM, Community and Youth Lead at Sketty Mosque and Community Centre said:

We’re excited to host this Climate Conversations event as part of Wales Climate Week, welcoming the Deputy First Minister to engage with our diverse community here at Sketty Mosque and Community Centre. With activities spanning from children’s climate art projects to discussions with elders, our event brings together families, youth, and elders to voice their perspectives on climate change and ideas for building a sustainable future. From taxi drivers and takeaway owners to university researchers, our community members are deeply involved in addressing climate issues, showcasing how Wales Climate Week has successfully reached and engaged our Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic group communities.

Speaking on a visit to the Mosque and Community Centre last week, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca Davies added:

We want to support people right across Wales to take action and that is what we launched the Climate Conversations Fund. Climate change presents many difficult and complex challenges for us all and it’s been great to come here today to meet people gathering to discuss and share ideas about how they can make a difference to our environment. Events like this are taking place all week across Wales making it our biggest Climate Conversation to date and I look forward to learning more throughout the week.

Register for Wales Climate Week.