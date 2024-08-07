Eluned Morgan becomes Wales’ first female First Minister

Eluned Morgan was yesterday confirmed as Wales’ new First Minister – the first female First Minister in Wales’ history.

Born in Ely, Cardiff and educated at the Welsh-language Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf comprehensive school, Eluned has had a 30-year career in public service.

She has represented Wales in the European Parliament – where she was the youngest MEP in 1994 – the House of Lords and in the Senedd. She has served in the Cabinets of three First Ministers since first being elected to the Senedd to represent Mid and West Wales in 2016.

Eluned has served as Wales’ Health Secretary since 2021 until her appointment as First Minister yesterday.

In a statement to the Senedd this morning, following the vote to nominate the new First Minister, Eluned yesterday said: