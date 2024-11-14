Eluned Morgan marks hundred days as First Minister

Eluned Morgan yesterday reflected on her first 100 days as First Minister of Wales.

The First Minister yesterday said:

When I became First Minister, I promised to champion the voices that have too often been sidelined, to stand up for parts of Wales that have too often felt forgotten, and to always be a listening First Minister. But more than that – I promised to be a First Minister focused on delivery. After 100 days in office, we can show how this Government is delivering - not just promises, but concrete action for our communities.

Since Eluned Morgan became First Minister on 6 August, the Welsh Government has, among its achievements:

Completed the roll-out of free school meals to all primary school pupils

Provided above-inflation pay awards to thousands of public sector workers

Invested £28 million to bring down the longest hospital waits

Made registered day nurseries permanently exempt from business rates

Officially opened the new medical school in North Wales for its first direct intake of students

Supported the creation and protection of jobs, including more than 300 jobs on Deeside

The First Minister went on to say: