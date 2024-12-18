Welsh Government
|Printable version
Essential road works to take place on A487
Major roadworks to carry out essential maintenance work on the A487 near Newport, Pembrokeshire, for eight weeks are set to begin from 6 January 2025.
The works, which are being carried out to ensure the long-term resilience of the road and mitigate against the impacts of climate change, will involve the replacement of a drainage structure which crosses beneath the A487.
It will also safeguard the long-term road links between communities and essential services, such as healthcare providers and schools.
A full replacement was the only option as the existing structure could not be repaired.
Working closely with the local authority a local diversion route, controlled with temporary traffic signals, will be put in place. Through traffic including heavy goods vehicles, will follow a longer, approximately 35-mile diversion route.
This work is essential in order to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come. We understand this will cause disruption in the short term while the work is under way, and we thank drivers for their patience. It is vital this work is carried out at this time for the future resilience of the road.
Consultations have taken place to identify the least disruptive time of year to carry out the works.
Businesses will open as usual, however direct support from Business Wales is available for those facing uncertainties due to the road closures and we will be working with local businesses to assist with accessing this support.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/essential-road-works-take-place-a487
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Where would you keep a Crimean war medal and a box of Parisian beauty spots?18/12/2024 15:15:00
What do an 18th century chest used to select jury members, a Crimean war medal, and a box of mouches (beauty spots) from Paris have in common?
Help to Buy Wales: continued support for prospective homeowners18/12/2024 14:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme, providing continued support for prospective homeowners and the housebuilding industry.
Joint Communique from the Welsh Government and the Irish Government - Port of Holyhead18/12/2024 12:15:00
We have received an update this afternoon from Stena that the Port of Holyhead will not reopen until 15 January at the earliest following the damage sustained during Storm Darragh.
£12m for organisations to support curriculum priorities17/12/2024 14:05:00
Over £12m of grants will be awarded in 2025 to 2026 to a range of organisations to support curriculum priorities, including extra funding for literacy and numeracy projects.
£1.7 million to support families and individuals facing food poverty17/12/2024 11:05:00
Families and individuals across Wales struggling with the cost of food will receive vital support this winter through £1.7 million of additional funding from the Welsh Government.
Global Green Hydrogen pioneers make Milford Haven their new HQ13/12/2024 17:10:00
Haush Ltd plans to be the first of its kind to offer green hydrogen to decarbonise land, sea and air transportation as well as fuel exports to Europe.
Cabinet Secretary praises ‘incredible resilience’ during storm recovery13/12/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the Lido Ponty and Ynysangharad Park to see and hear about the impact of recent flooding caused by Storm Bert.
Cabinet Secretary visits Wrexham as 20mph review progresses13/12/2024 13:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has visited Wrexham to hear about the progress the local authority has made as they launch their consultation of 20mph roads that may change back to 30mph.
£225.5m funding boost to support education in Wales13/12/2024 10:20:00
The education sector is set to benefit from £225.5m in funding, with schools, colleges and other settings receiving funding to help meet the needs of learners across Wales.