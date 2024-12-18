Essential road works to take place on A487

Major roadworks to carry out essential maintenance work on the A487 near Newport, Pembrokeshire, for eight weeks are set to begin from 6 January 2025.

The works, which are being carried out to ensure the long-term resilience of the road and mitigate against the impacts of climate change, will involve the replacement of a drainage structure which crosses beneath the A487.

It will also safeguard the long-term road links between communities and essential services, such as healthcare providers and schools.

A full replacement was the only option as the existing structure could not be repaired.

Working closely with the local authority a local diversion route, controlled with temporary traffic signals, will be put in place. Through traffic including heavy goods vehicles, will follow a longer, approximately 35-mile diversion route.

This work is essential in order to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come. We understand this will cause disruption in the short term while the work is under way, and we thank drivers for their patience. It is vital this work is carried out at this time for the future resilience of the road.

Consultations have taken place to identify the least disruptive time of year to carry out the works.

Businesses will open as usual, however direct support from Business Wales is available for those facing uncertainties due to the road closures and we will be working with local businesses to assist with accessing this support.