Executive Leadership Team complete with Chief Financial Officer appointment
Lizzie Hanna will join our executive leadership team in March, moving from the National Citizen Service Trust.
We’ve appointed Lizzie Hanna as our new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), completing the restructure of our Executive Leadership Team.
This new role is set to play a key part in driving forward an organisation determined to tackle inequalities and unlock the advantages of sport and physical activity for everyone.
Lizzie joins from the National Citizen Service Trust where she held responsibility for a full suite of corporate services including finance and commercial.
She brings considerable strengths to Sport England, including a track record of financial and operational transformation and experience of working both in a range of government bodies and across a commercial portfolio of large complex blue-chip entities.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Sport England team,” said Lizzie.
“The ambitious plans and commitment to make a significant and positive difference to the lives of communities highlighted through the Uniting the Movement strategy is a compelling and infectious vision.
“I have been impressed by the dynamic culture shared by colleagues and look forward to the challenges ahead and meeting the wider Sport England team.”
Lizzie’s previous roles include finance director at London North Eastern Railway and non-executive director at Kettering General Hospital. She also spent five years at BT Plc supporting governance, risk and operational change.
The ambitious plans and commitment to make a significant and positive difference to the lives of communities highlighted through the Uniting the Movement strategy is a compelling and infectious vision.
Lizzie Hanna
Incoming chief financial officer, Sport England
And our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, is excited to start working with her.
“This is an important appointment from what was a very competitive recruitment process,” he said. “I know that Lizzie will come in and do an excellent job as part of our senior leadership team.
“We take our role as investors of public money extremely seriously and the CFO position will not only play a key role in the delivery of all our financial responsibilities and our corporate services, but also ensure that how and what we invest is helping us to meet the goals of our ambitious strategy Uniting the Movement.”
Lizzie will take up her new role in March.
