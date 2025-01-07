Welsh Government
First Minister promises to deliver for Wales in 2025
First Minister Eluned Morgan will today tell the Senedd how she will deliver for Wales in 2025.
Since becoming First Minister, she has travelled the length and breadth of Wales, meeting people in their own communities to listen and learn firsthand what is most important to them. Their priorities have been placed at the heart of the government’s work programme: ‘Iechyd da’ – a Healthier Wales, jobs and green growth, opportunity for every family and connecting communities.
The Welsh Government has already targeted an extra £157 million this financial year to deliver these promises.
This includes £21 million for diagnostic equipment for the NHS to help cut waiting times, in addition to a £50 million package targeted to cut the longest waits. £20 million has been provided through the School Standards Grant and a further £10 million to support Additional Learning Needs provision. An extra £20 million has been allocated for school and college repairs and maintenance.
An additional £10 million has been invested in social housing, as well as £10 million extra for reablement services – helping people relearn how to do daily activities, like cooking meals and washing, increasing community-based care and improving hospital discharge. There is also support for domiciliary care – maintaining the £100-a-week maximum charge for care.
Plans for delivery in 2025 are already in motion. The Draft Budget has laid out the government’s bold vision for a brighter future, delivering an extra £1.5 billion for public services and priorities. This will serve as a blueprint for improving life in Wales for the next year, putting it firmly back on the path to growth.
First Minister Eluned Morgan, said:
We have an ambitious plan for delivery in 2025 and beyond, working across each of our priority areas and in collaboration with our partners around the country.
It's important to me that we are a government that listens and a government that responds to what it hears and works with our partners to deliver real results for people.
This is by no means the end of our conversation with the people of Wales - it is more like a fresh beginning - the beginning of a new year, the beginning of a new term and the beginning of our journey to build a brighter future for Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-promises-to-deliver-for-wales-in-2025
