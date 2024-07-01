Welsh Government
First North Wales veterans’ jobs fair and conference
The event in Wrexham links the Armed Forces community directly with local and national employers.
The first jobs fair and conference for veterans, service leavers and families in North Wales has taken place in Wrexham, linking the Armed Forces community directly with local and national employers.
The jobs fair took place alongside a conference for employers which highlighted the many benefits veterans can bring to the workplace.
Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates has responsibility for the armed forces and attended the event.
He said:
It’s a particular pleasure for me to be at this event in North Wales, and to meet some of the veterans and the employers who are attending.
This event has 25 employers with active jobs and it’s great to see how they can link up with veterans. The conference running alongside the fair also gives the opportunity for employers to hear about the benefits of employing veterans and service leavers can bring.
Employers at the event include, for example, Transport for Wales, Gold Award holders in the Employer Recognition Scheme and hugely supportive of developing a truly inclusive environment for the Armed forces community.
Our veterans bring unique skills and experience which can truly benefit employers. I’m pleased that in North Wales 172 employers so far have pledged their support by signing the Armed Forces covenant.
Julianne Williams from the Forces Employment charity said:
The Wales Employment Fair is personally the highlight of my year, as I get to be involved in Welsh based talent whether it’s from the Welsh based companies or the still serving or veterans.
I am an RAF veteran and I served for 25 years and I chose to come back home and find work in Wales. I only wish that something like this was available to me when I left.
