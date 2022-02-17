Chatham House
|Printable version
Five takeaways from a decade of energy subsidy reforms in MENA
EXPERT COMMENT
Experiences from the MENA region show that successful energy subsidy reforms must focus strongly on mitigating social impacts.
The phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies is a key part of the global climate change agenda as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their negative environmental impacts and associated costs are well known. They lead to overconsumption, divert business to rent-seeking energy-intensive activities and drain government expenditure at the expense of public goods such as infrastructure, healthcare and education. Low energy prices also mainly benefit the wealthiest populations.
The MENA region is responsible for almost half of global energy consumption subsidies. Increases in energy prices put significant pressure on MENA social contracts as the benefits are generally not immediately tangible for the wider population. The price elasticity of social discontent is brought under the microscope with the implementation of energy pricing reforms and the (often) associated weakening of purchasing power at citizen level. Stronger social safety nets, for example via cash transfer mechanisms, are needed to protect livelihoods while simultaneously continuing efforts to rationalize consumption.
Without innovation in the design and implementation of social safety nets, reforms can be short-lived or can lead to serious political instability. Yemen is a case in point. While political turmoil was already creating political chaos, fuel subsidy reforms in 2014 were the straw that broke the camel’s back and led to protests that eventually made way for the Houthi takeover of Sana’a. But protests do not need to reach the level of civil war to ignite political instability. During the 2013-14 fuel subsidy reforms in Tunisia, protests put significant pressure on successive governments that tried to rebuild the economy. In 2018, Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned because of anti-austerity protests, which also focused on energy subsidy reforms.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/five-takeaways-decade-energy-subsidy-reforms-mena
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Governments face losing the battle against climate change17/02/2022 12:20:00
Public action has been key to tackling past crises but governments around the world are failing to engage their citizens on the role they can play to combat climate change.
Limited expectations as Scholz heads to Kyiv and Moscow16/02/2022 15:20:00
After heavy criticism for an initially timid response, the approach of Germany’s new government to the Ukraine crisis is improving as its position on Russia evolves.
Russia's end games and Putin's dilemmas16/02/2022 12:20:00
As warnings from Washington and London intensify, the period of maximum danger in the Ukraine standoff has begun. Even if conflict is avoided, the status quo has gone.
The UK must use sanctions to help Kazakhstan’s people11/02/2022 13:38:00
Kazakhstan’s unrest is a chance for the UK’s new sanctions powers to show it is serious about tackling kleptocratic regimes. But whether it will is doubtful.
Ukraine response reveals Europe’s security is changing10/02/2022 13:38:00
Recent events regarding Ukraine show an active UK responding quickly while EU powers deliberate. But pulling ahead of the pack is not the same as leadership.
Colonialism in international relations07/02/2022 13:38:00
The January issue of International Affairs explores race and imperialism in international relations, and launches a new series celebrating its centenary year.
From words to deeds: What next for climate action?07/02/2022 09:20:00
What do countries need to do ahead of COP27 in Egypt?
Huge impact of ‘fortress economics’ in Russia and China04/02/2022 15:38:00
Russia’s defensive management of its economy protects itself against the risk of US sanctions. But China doing the same is worrying for the world economy.