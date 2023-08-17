Funding boost for youth arts and culture in Wolverhampton

Children and young people in Wolverhampton will benefit from more than £846,000 through National Lottery Place Partnership funds.

Wolverhampton: City of Youth Culture will include festivals, art trails and career opportunities and has been designed in partnership with young people from the city.

Around 1,500 young people will be involved with co-designing and producing the package of activities which will engage with more than 23,000 children over the next three years.

The project has been put together by a partnership of local organisations, led by Newhampton Arts Centre and including Wolverhampton Music Service, LearnPlay Foundation, Gazebo TIE and City of Wolverhampton Council. The programme has also received funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund bringing the total to £996,000.

Plans include an annual ‘Same Difference’ youth festival, the ‘Big Sing’ music project for Year 3 and Year 7 pupils, a visual arts trail co-designed with young people and local artists, and pathways to creative careers, encouraging 18–25-year-olds to have a career in the creative industries.

Same Difference Youth Festival in Wolverhampton

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director, Arts Council England yesterday said:

“We’re delighted to be investing more that £846,000, through the National Lottery Place Partnership Fund, to benefit children and young people throughout Wolverhampton over the next three years. “Wolverhampton: City of Youth Culture promises to provide a range of arts and cultural activities, designed by young people for young people. This will give them the opportunity to develop new skills, take part in creative experiences locally and in turn open up careers in the arts and creative industries; meaning the benefits will continue long beyond the life of the project.”

Trevelyan Wright, Chief Executive of Newhampton Arts Centre, yesterday said:

“This is great news for young people in the city. Our proposal contained a very exciting programme of events and training programmes that will create a host of new opportunities for young people to get involved in cultural activities, pursue their passions, and develop new skills. “Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton Music Service, Gazebo TIE and LearnPlay Foundation together represent many art-forms, from music and theatre to digital and gaming. It’s very exciting to be able to work together on such an ambitious project and make a real difference to the lives of young people in Wolverhampton.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education yesterday said: