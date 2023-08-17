Arts Council England
|Printable version
Funding boost for youth arts and culture in Wolverhampton
Children and young people in Wolverhampton will benefit from more than £846,000 through National Lottery Place Partnership funds.
Wolverhampton: City of Youth Culture will include festivals, art trails and career opportunities and has been designed in partnership with young people from the city.
Around 1,500 young people will be involved with co-designing and producing the package of activities which will engage with more than 23,000 children over the next three years.
The project has been put together by a partnership of local organisations, led by Newhampton Arts Centre and including Wolverhampton Music Service, LearnPlay Foundation, Gazebo TIE and City of Wolverhampton Council. The programme has also received funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund bringing the total to £996,000.
It’s very exciting to be able to work together on such an ambitious project and make a real difference to the lives of young people in Wolverhampton.
Plans include an annual ‘Same Difference’ youth festival, the ‘Big Sing’ music project for Year 3 and Year 7 pupils, a visual arts trail co-designed with young people and local artists, and pathways to creative careers, encouraging 18–25-year-olds to have a career in the creative industries.
Same Difference Youth Festival in Wolverhampton
Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director, Arts Council England yesterday said:
“We’re delighted to be investing more that £846,000, through the National Lottery Place Partnership Fund, to benefit children and young people throughout Wolverhampton over the next three years.
“Wolverhampton: City of Youth Culture promises to provide a range of arts and cultural activities, designed by young people for young people. This will give them the opportunity to develop new skills, take part in creative experiences locally and in turn open up careers in the arts and creative industries; meaning the benefits will continue long beyond the life of the project.”
Trevelyan Wright, Chief Executive of Newhampton Arts Centre, yesterday said:
“This is great news for young people in the city. Our proposal contained a very exciting programme of events and training programmes that will create a host of new opportunities for young people to get involved in cultural activities, pursue their passions, and develop new skills.
“Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton Music Service, Gazebo TIE and LearnPlay Foundation together represent many art-forms, from music and theatre to digital and gaming. It’s very exciting to be able to work together on such an ambitious project and make a real difference to the lives of young people in Wolverhampton.
Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education yesterday said:
“This funding is brilliant news for children and young people in Wolverhampton.
“We have a fantastic arts and culture offer in the city but, along with our partners, want to broaden it to reach and engage with younger people. The Wolverhampton City of Youth Culture bid will allow us to do this, and help us deliver on our promise of giving children and young people the best start in life.”
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/funding-boost-youth-arts-and-culture-wolverhampton
Latest News from
Arts Council England
National Lottery Project Grants changes: You said, we did28/07/2023 09:25:00
National Lottery Project Grants (NLPG) is always open to individuals and organisations, supporting arts, museums and libraries projects. It is made possible thanks to funding from National Lottery players.
£5 million National Lottery funding awarded to Bradford 202507/07/2023 11:15:00
We’re excited to share we’re investing £5 million of new National Lottery funding to Bradford Culture Company to help deliver the programme for its year as UK City of Culture in 2025.
Rekindle to ignite creativity, culture, and collaboration in libraries03/07/2023 16:20:00
In a week where organisations and artists from across the country came together for the National Rural Touring Forum’s annual conference – we thought what better time than now to talk about a new rural-focused project called Rekindle – which we’re supporting through a £567,956 National Lottery Project Grant.
New vision for creative industries15/06/2023 15:25:00
The Government and the Creative Industries Council have published their vision for the creative industries. It sets out how the public and private sectors will work together to help the creative industries – including the cultural sector - grow and contribute to the UK’s economy.
New exchange with Italy about dance and disability27/04/2023 09:10:00
Arts Council England has announced “Open Dialogo”, a new project with the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Culture Institute of London and British Council to encourage conversation about dance and disability between artists, producers and venues in England and Italy. Stopgap Dance Company, based in Farnham, have been commissioned to design, curate and manage the project.
Arts Council England help save The Portrait of Omai for the nation25/04/2023 13:20:00
The National Portrait Gallery has successfully acquired The Portrait of Omai by Sir Joshua Reynolds in a joint deal with the Getty Museum in LA, meaning that a hugely significant work of art has been saved for the UK public to enjoy.
A joint update from Arts Council England and the English National Opera13/04/2023 10:10:00
Following development work by the English National Opera (ENO), Arts Council England has set a budget of up to £24 million investment for 2024-26. The company will now start the process of making an application to the Arts Council for an award up to this amount. ENO’s developing plans are based on a reimagined artistic and business model with a primary base out of London, whilst continuing to own, manage and put on work at the London Coliseum.
Arts Council England’s continued support of grassroots music sector06/04/2023 10:10:00
Arts Council England is renewing its support for the grassroots music sector by extending the National Lottery Project Grants: Supporting Grassroots Live Music Fund.
Arts Council partners with National Centre for Creative Health on groundbreaking programme with NHS06/04/2023 09:10:00
The National Centre for Creative Health (NCCH) has announced its new Creative Health Associates programme. Funded by Arts Council England, the programme will see a Creative Health Associate employed in each NHS region across England, who will work with doctors, nurses and other healthcare practitioners to embed creative approaches and activities in health and care systems across England.