Scottish Government
|Printable version
Funding for rural communities
Community-led projects to get £3 million funding boost.
More than 180 projects across rural Scotland will receive grants ranging from £100,000 to several hundred pounds, from the Rural & Island Communities Ideas into Action (RICIA) fund.
The fund encourages and supports not-for-profit community groups with innovative approaches to community-led local development, including work towards net zero and just transition goals, tackling rural poverty and supporting rural communities through the cost of living crisis.
Supported projects include:
- building of mountain bike trails to bring in new visitors and provide sports opportunities to the local community
- opening up of a community hall as a ‘warm space’ over the winter months and providing suppers to alleviate rising costs
- purchase of educational equipment by a community centre to benefit the mental health of children, and
- installation of solar thermal panels at a community hub to help manage electricity costs.
The funding is being delivered in partnership between the Scottish Government and Inspiring Scotland.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:
“We are working to ensure local communities are empowered to tackle local challenges.
“This investment comes at a critical time for our rural and island communities, who are disproportionately impacted by the cost of living crisis compared to the rest of the country.
“I wish all the successful community groups well as they now look to take forward these projects and make a positive difference to their local areas.”
Inspiring Scotland CEO Celia Tennant said:
“We’re delighted to continue to support the Scottish Government to deliver the Rural and Islands Communities Ideas into Action Fund.
“We know local, grassroots groups are best placed to respond to the needs and opportunities most important to their communities. We look forward to working alongside successful applicants and will support them to make meaningful change in their local area.”
Background
List of recipients.
The Rural & Island Communities Ideas into Action (RICIA) fund forms tranche 2 of the £11.6 million invested in Community Led Local Development in 2022/23. RICIA projects will complete by 31 March 2023.
Earlier this year Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon approved a hybrid approach to deliver this year’s £11.6m Rural Community Led Fund. This approach saw the majority of the funding directed to the LEADER Local Action Groups (£7.6m), with a second tranche (£4m) to be delivered via two routes;
- a £1m funding top up to accelerate cooperative projects between the Local Action Groups and new external partners.
- a £3m ‘Rural Communities Ideas into Action’ fund to be delivered directly to community groups via Inspiring Scotland with input from Local Action Groups.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/funding-for-rural-communities-1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting home ownership this new year03/01/2023 10:20:00
First-time buyers and others on low to medium incomes are being encouraged to take advantage of the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme to help buy a home in 2023.
Brexit damage continues to mount02/01/2023 12:05:00
Two year anniversary of the end of the transition period.
2022 biggest year yet for Scottish social security system30/12/2022 12:05:00
Tens of thousands more payments made
EU replacement funding 60% shortfall30/12/2022 11:05:00
Minister says Shared Prosperity Fund ‘fails communities’.
Better regulation for businesses29/12/2022 10:15:00
Taskforce to examine ways of easing pressure on private sector.
Call for UK Government to extend Theatre and Orchestra Tax Relief28/12/2022 10:10:00
Highlighting concern for culture sector recovery
Council tax reduction scheme helps households save £3bn28/12/2022 09:10:00
Minister urges those eligible to apply for support with the cost of living.