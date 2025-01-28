Funding increase for Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme

The funding for a popular scheme offering free swimming to both veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces is being increased by the Welsh Government.

The Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme (AFFS), which launched in 2016, will see its funding almost double to reflect successive years of increased take up amongst the Armed Forces Community in Wales.

Whilst funded by Welsh Government, the scheme is managed by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and delivered by local authorities in Wales. The increased funding will allow local authorities to match the demand for the scheme, which recorded 8,500 swims between April and September last year.

In announcing the decision to increase the budget from £45,000 to £80,000 in 2024 to 2025, the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant said: