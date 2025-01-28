Welsh Government
Funding increase for Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme
The funding for a popular scheme offering free swimming to both veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces is being increased by the Welsh Government.
The Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme (AFFS), which launched in 2016, will see its funding almost double to reflect successive years of increased take up amongst the Armed Forces Community in Wales.
Whilst funded by Welsh Government, the scheme is managed by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and delivered by local authorities in Wales. The increased funding will allow local authorities to match the demand for the scheme, which recorded 8,500 swims between April and September last year.
In announcing the decision to increase the budget from £45,000 to £80,000 in 2024 to 2025, the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant said:
The Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme represents the Welsh Government’s continued commitment to providing our Armed Forces community with access to services which meet their specific needs whilst also recognising the service they have given to their country.
Sport and exercise can improve people’s lives in so many ways, and it’s important we continue to work together with delivery partners to provide welcoming and inclusive places and conditions for everyone to enjoy the physical and mental wellbeing benefits of sport and exercise.
I am grateful to the WLGA and our local authority partners for their role in delivering scheme across Wales and am pleased Sport Wales has also pledged its support for the Armed Forces community by recently signing the Armed Forces Covenant.
