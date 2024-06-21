Future generations outline ideas to tackle climate change

As part of Climate Challenge Cymru, 50 pupils from 10 mid and west Wales schools took part in a Climate Youth event at the Senedd this week.

The event celebrated the work schools have undertaken to complete the challenges set via the Climate Challenge Cymru project.

In addition to presentations and exhibitions from the schools attending, the young people heard from the Children’s Commissioner for Wales and a member from Earthshot. They also took part in interactive sessions with Eco Schools and Size of Wales looking at the types of action young people can take – and ways to inspire others. The Urdd, WWF and Sustrans also ran workshops at the event.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

Climate change poses an urgent threat to future generations, but addressing climate change can also drive opportunities for current and future generations. Our vision and ambition is to plan for and deliver a better, fairer, and greener future for us all. To achieve this, collaboration is essential and it was great to see so many young people coming together to share their experiences and ideas. Collaboration is the Welsh way of approaching big challenges. Collaboration between government, business and communities, including young people, will enable us to reach our targets and deliver the country we wish to see. It was fantastic to spend time at the event to understand children and young peoples’ perspectives, solutions and discuss the essential role of young people in the societal change that is needed.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said: