Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Global research prompts call for project teams to integrate sustainability into decision-making
Green Project Management (GPM Global) has published a new report, Insights into Sustainable Project Management 2024, with input from APM, which shows how sustainability is perceived, integrated, and operationalised within organisations globally.
The importance of sustainability and responsible management are becoming more emphasised throughout society, with greater pressures being placed on companies.
GPM Global performed an extensive survey with over 10,000 responses from professionals in more than 113 countries to complete the new report. Its findings address the impact of extreme weather on projects and organisations, the consequences of not implementing sustainability and regenerative actions, and the impact of sustainability on organisational strategy, among much else.
With the report highlighting 31% of organisations having reported an increased impact of climate change and sustainability on their strategies since 2021 and the remaining 69% reporting a steady impact since 2021.
APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, commented:
“This insight shows the need for organisations to ensure that project management teams are actively integrating sustainability into their decision-making processes. It also underpins the importance of project management in delivering effective sustainable outcomes for projects around the globe, now and in the future.”
Dr Joel Carboni, President and Founder of GPM Global, gave insight into what the changing climate will mean for the project profession in the future, saying:
“We’re telling project professionals they now have to account for risk from weather events in their projects. People are realising now that that’s the case.
“Just recently in Dubai, there has been flooding. In Malaysia, there has been flooding. So, any external project work in those areas comes to a halt.
“We talk about risks to projects but we’re also the cause of our own risk. Project professionals need to address the environmental risks coming at them, but also the root causes.”
According to insights in the report, the largest segment of survey respondents (34%) reported a focus on both sustainable and regenerative goals, with an additional combined 36% of respondents saying that they’re focused on either sustainable or regenerative goals, with strategies targeting the cause of climate change.
Whilst organisations are starting to focus on incorporating sustainability into their project strategies, an overwhelming majority of respondents (95%) classified their organisations' practices as in the ‘developing’ (67%) or ‘beginning’ (28%) stages.
Furthermore 68% of organisations do not currently have long-term sustainability goals that align with their project management practices. Dr Carboni commented:
“The link to strategy is not a surprise. That’s where a lot of organisations struggle. A lot of organisations need to look at their sustainability strategy.”
When asked what he would like to see happen as a result of this report, Dr Carboni said:
“Profession-wide, project practitioners have to accept that sustainability is no longer a fringe topic. It has to be incorporated from the start. At a high maturity level, it’s about how you embed sustainability into your projects from the start.”
Insights into Sustainable Project Management 2024 is available to download from GPM Global’s website.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/global-research-prompts-call-for-project-teams-to-integrate-sustainability-into-decision-making/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
In a digital age, project professionals must place greater importance on human relationships19/04/2024 10:15:00
The adoption of artificial intelligence into industry is reshaping the project management landscape. The impacts of AI on project management are already being felt. MIGSO-PCUBED, a global consultancy in project, programme, and change management, is among the leaders when it comes to applying AI to projects. Their Intelligent Project Prediction tool leverages machine learning and analytics to predict how projects will perform.
APM North East Regional Network launches Project Management Challenge Finals Night18/04/2024 13:20:00
Participating teams and mentors from our North East Regional Network have been hard at work since November to conceptualise, plan and deliver projects as part of the region’s first ever Project Management Challenge competition.
Put digitalisation and sustainability at the core of academic curricula, project management educators urged16/04/2024 11:10:00
New approaches to teaching project management in universities are needed to ensure the profession will be able to address challenges like climate change and digital transformation, according to a leading academic.
Team Lead Succeed – Helping you and your team achieve high-performance teamwork15/04/2024 15:20:00
In March 2022, Nick Fewings, MD of Ngagementworks, published Team Lead Succeed, based on his 30+years of both leading operational and project teams, and subsequently facilitating team development around the world.
Update on Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard25/03/2024 13:20:00
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has made the decision that from April 2024 candidates on the current Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard will not be required to sit the Association for Project Management (APM) Project Management Qualification to complete their end-point assessment.
The four elements of project management22/03/2024 13:20:00
According to the APM research there are four essential elements that a project manager must adopt in order to be a successful professional.
Women’s History Month: ‘Let’s tackle unconscious bias in the project profession’19/03/2024 13:20:00
March is Women’s History Month; an opportunity to talk about women’s contribution to history but also to reflect on issues relevant to women in the present.
New research shows how the UK construction sector can tackle discrimination against women15/03/2024 11:10:00
Experts are calling for a broader conversation on gender equality within the UK construction industry, after new research found women in the sector are still experiencing gender bias, sexism, and discrimination.
APM Channel Islands Celebrates Successful Jersey community gathering13/03/2024 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Channel Islands Branch is thrilled to report the success of its inaugural Jersey community gathering since becoming a full APM Branch, held on 8 February 2024, at Prosperity 24.7, Millais House Castle Quay.