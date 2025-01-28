Have your say on Wales’ new timber strategy

With global demand for timber set to quadruple by 2050, how can Wales benefit from expected growth while future proofing its forests?

That is the question the Welsh Government would like your views on ahead of launching a timber industrial strategy later this year.

When finalised, the new strategy will set out a clear roadmap for how government and industry will work together to achieve a thriving wood-based economy in Wales.

It will include plans to future proof forests, create green jobs in the timber industry, develop more sustainable housing and boost decarbonisation.

Earlier this week Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change Huw Irranca-Davies travelled to Penrhyndeudraeth to see first-hand how wood can work for Wales.

He visited Maes Deudraeth – a new social housing project using timber frames – and nearby Hafod Boeth forest where he learned more about timber production in Wales from workers at Tilhill Forestry.

He met tenants who talked about the benefits of living in low carbon, timber framed homes and apprentices at both sites learning green skills in house building and in timber production.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change yesterday said:

Timber is crucial to achieving a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. The forestry, timber and construction sectors offer varied careers, including high-paid green jobs, while also helping us tackle the climate emergency. By working with industry, Wales can make the most of the opportunities that come from making and selling forest products from renewable, sustainable and responsibly managed forests. We want our forests to bring economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits to the people of Wales for many centuries to come. That’s why I would encourage everyone to have their say in this important consultation.

Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government added: