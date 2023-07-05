Scottish Government
|Printable version
Health Secretary marks 75th anniversary of the NHS
Staff thanked for their efforts and dedication.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has paid tribute to the staff who have helped deliver the NHS throughout its 75 year existence.
Mr Matheson praised the extraordinary efforts of those involved with the service, particularly in the recent years of the pandemic. He also expressed his gratitude to those whose spirit of innovation has helped the NHS adapt over the years.
He said: “We are fortunate beyond words to have a National Health Service free at the point of need for every single one of us. Looking around the globe, it is clear that what we accept as a basic human right is not enjoyed by the majority of the world’s population.
“On this day, the 75th anniversary of our NHS, I cannot express enough how grateful I am to the people who have delivered this extraordinary service through all these years.
“Working in the NHS has not always been easy – particularly during the covid pandemic, but along with their colleagues in social care, NHS staff worked in tremendously difficult circumstances to care for those who needed them. Together they saved countless lives and their contribution will never be forgotten.
“From the world’s first ‘test tube baby’, through to robotic surgery, and then vaccinations and treatments for Covid-19 being rolled out at incredible pace - our health service has always been ready to adapt to new technologies and scientific developments.
“That spirit of innovation will be ever more crucial in the years to come, as the NHS and social care face new and different challenges, and it’s something we are determined to harness here in Scotland.
“With the continued support of people across the country, and the unwavering dedication of NHS staff, I have no doubt the NHS will be celebrating many more anniversaries in the years to come.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/health-secretary-marks-75th-anniversary-of-the-nhs/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving animal welfare standards05/07/2023 10:05:00
Licensing for businesses such as dog walkers, canine fertility services and dog groomers is being considered to improve animal welfare standards.
Scottish Welfare Fund: action plan04/07/2023 15:05:00
Sets out improvements to the way crisis support is delivered in Scotland.
Further investment in cancer support services04/07/2023 12:05:00
A partnership to support cancer patients and their families to deal with the financial, emotional and physical health effects of the disease is to be extended with a further investment of £9 million.
Record pay award for NHS workers04/07/2023 10:05:00
Biggest pay uplift since devolution for senior medical and dental staff.
Scotland’s fallen footballing heroes remembered04/07/2023 09:05:00
The role played by professional footballers, and the many others who served at the Battle of the Somme, has been marked at a ceremony in France.
Encouraging Fair Work03/07/2023 15:05:00
Applicants for public sector grants must support better pay and conditions for workers in order to qualify, under new strengthened criteria which has come into force.
The Elizabeth Sword03/07/2023 13:05:00
His Majesty King Charles III will be presented with a new sword as Scotland marks the Coronation in Edinburgh this week.