Help us build an understanding of Physical Literacy

It’s the building block for strong activity habits and we want to hear your views about a new statement we're working on.

Physical literacy is the foundation of movement, which is why we’re helping organisations working with children and young people to understand what it means and why it matters. Our research shows that physically literate children are twice as likely to be active, have higher levels of mental wellbeing and feel their experiences are more positive. There are currently many definitions of physical literacy, so we’ve been working with a number of universities to develop a Physical Literacy Consensus statement for England – and we want to hear your views on the draft text.

The consensus statement aims to provide a shared understanding of physical literacy, including a definition and explanation of what physical literacy is, why it's important, and how it can be supported.

Over the last six months, an expert group of researchers and professionals, including those from Liverpool John Moores University, Coventry University, the University of Bradford and the University of Gloucestershire have worked together to develop the statement.

They’re now inviting comments and feedback on the provisional consensus statement via a five-week national consultation, which is taking place from today until 12 February.

Through this consultation, we want to continue to listen to colleagues from across the sport, physical activity, education, voluntary, community and health sectors.

Points to consider when providing general comments include:

Any inconsistencies or disagreements with the draft consensus statement.

Issues of presentation and style, including accessibility of the wording and ordering of the content.

Whether the statement is appropriate across education, sport, health, community and wider sectors?

Whether you think the statement is inclusive by age, gender, disability, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and deprivation.

Please click on the link below to complete the survey, which should only take a few minutes.