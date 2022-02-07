Helping care experienced families

Immediate cash support announced.

Families with children who are on the edges of care, or have experience of care, will be among those to benefit from more than £3 million in cash support.

The funding, which is being distributed by local authorities and third sector organisations, will help those with immediate needs for food, fuel, utilities or clothing.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney recently said:

“Many have been hit hard by the combined impact of rising living costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and the removal of the £20 Universal Credit lift by the UK Government. “Our £500 million Whole Family Wellbeing Fund will launch this year, and this will help transform services to ensure families are supported in a way which meets their needs. “However, in recognition of current pressures, we are directing more than £3 million in cash support towards those with children who are on the edges of care, or have experience of care. We know that in times of crisis some challenges can be resolved if families have immediate access to resources enabling them to stay together. “This weekend marks the second anniversary of The Promise – our ambition for every child to grow up loved, safe and respected - able to realise their full potential. This additional funding highlights our commitment to ensure that, where possible and appropriate, children remain living in their family.”

Includem have received £100,000 to help families. Service Delivery Director Lynsey Smith recently said:

“Includem supports children, young people and families across Scotland where there are children looked after, or on the edge of care - many of whom are living on low incomes. “This award from The Scottish Government to provide wellbeing support for families will allow us to immediately provide a much-needed package of help. This direct cash will support people to purchase food, fuel, white goods and clothing and to cover utilities and manage debt, when they may not otherwise be able to. It will hopefully also play a small part in increasing their wellbeing.”

Background

This £3.275 million funding is in addition to a range of support the Scottish Government is providing, including the £41 million Winter Support Fund.

The third sector organisations which will distribute funding are Aberlour (£100,000) Includem (£100,000) Children 1st (£50,000) Quarriers (£25,000) These organisations can be contacted for further information.

Local Authorities will share £3 million as allocated below. This is based on the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation.

This funding will be distributed by local authorities and social workers through their interactions with families and it will be allocated depending on need.

There is no cap on the funding for each family.

Aberdeen City £89,877 Aberdeenshire £75,765 Angus £53,825 Argyll & Bute £38,728 City of Edinburgh £204,325 Clackmannanshire £33,480 Dumfries & Galloway £78,300 Dundee City £111,789 East Ayrshire £84,936 East Dunbartonshire £35,451 East Lothian £49,091 East Renfrewshire £29,443 Falkirk £82,723 Fife £203,298 Glasgow City £548,804 Highland £105,029 Inverclyde £63,913 Midlothian £44,609 Moray £37,202 Na h-Eileanan Siar £12,086 North Ayrshire £105,685 North Lanarkshire £233,272 Orkney Islands £6,893 Perth & Kinross £55,210 Renfrewshire £105,813 Scottish Borders £49,549 Shetland Islands £5,899 South Ayrshire £63,175 South Lanarkshire £186,514 Stirling £37,353 West Dunbartonshire £72,085 West Lothian £95,876



The Whole Family Wellbeing Fund will invest £500 million over the course of the Parliament to develop support services for families need. £50 million of this will be allocated in 2022-23, and the Scottish Government is currently working with partners to shape plans about how that funding should be deployed.