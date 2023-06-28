Humanitarian support for Sudan

Relief for ongoing crisis.

Projects to provide food, access to clean water and shelter to people affected by the violent conflict in Sudan will receive support through the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

Oxfam and the British Red Cross will each receive £125,000 for vital humanitarian relief projects.

In South Sudan, Oxfam’s project will help meet the immediate food needs of hundreds of conflict-affected households through cash transfers while the British Red Cross will deliver assistance within Sudan through the Sudanese Red Crescent Society. This includes increasing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, life-saving medical supplies and providing emergency shelter for people who have fled their homes.

International Development Minister Christina McKelvie yesterday said:

“The violent clashes in Sudan have had devastating consequences for civilians in terms of deaths and injury. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, approximately 2.5 million people have been displaced within and outside Sudan since the beginning of the conflict. “This support from our Humanitarian Emergency Fund reflects our commitment to fulfilling our role as a compassionate global citizen and will help these charities to address the growing humanitarian needs in Sudan and neighbouring countries in partnership with local aid organisations and civilian groups.”

Oxfam in South Sudan Country Director Dr Manenji Mangundu yesterday said:

“Even before the conflict in neighbouring Sudan began, South Sudan was already facing multiple crises, with 9.4 million people – over three quarters of the population – in need of humanitarian assistance. The conflict in Sudan has exacerbated this dire situation, with over 100,000 people already having fled into South Sudan in desperate need of urgent help, with more expected to arrive. “The Scottish Government’s welcome funding will enable us to provide some of the most vulnerable people – including pregnant women and the elderly – with the money they need to access to life-saving essentials, like food and hygiene products. By giving people money, they can choose how best to meet their own needs. “We hope the Scottish Government’s generosity will inspire other donors to act similarly because people seeking safety simply can’t afford to wait. Delays in securing further funding could prove deadly.”

Sudanese Red Crescent Society Secretary General Aida Elsaid yesterday said:

"Our volunteers are mobilised in every state of the country, providing food, non-food items, psychosocial support and other vital relief, with unique access across both sides of the conflict. They're working in the most difficult situations, often when their own families, homes and livelihoods have been directly impacted. “The work of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society is desperately underfunded and we're grateful for the support of our donor partners in the UK. Much more is needed and we call on the global community to escalate support to allow us to continue to operate."

Background

The Oxfam project in Renk county, Upper Nile in South Sudan will focus on enhancing income capacities of 742 conflict affected households to meet immediate food needs and other basic needs through cash transfers.

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society project inside Sudan will prioritise Khartoum, Northern State, North Kordofan, Gezira and North and South Darfur. This will give increased access to: