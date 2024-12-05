Improvements to help people when raising concerns about NHS care

Putting Things Right was introduced in 2011 as a single process for people to raise a concern or complaint about NHS care.

It was designed to enable immediate changes to made and for investigations to be launched when something goes wrong with the aim of making services better and safer; to help the NHS learn and improve, and ensure incidents do not happen again.

Following a public consultation about proposals to improve Putting Things Right earlier this year, a series of changes will now be made, based on people’s feedback, including suggestions from many people with firsthand experience of raising a complaint when their care – or a loved one’s – has gone wrong.

Putting Things Right will be simplified to speed up the complaints process. This will include improving compassionate communication, increasing transparency and trust, ensuring the process is more inclusive, and updating arrangements to provide free legal advice and medical expert reports.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:

The NHS works hard to ensure the best possible care is available for everyone, but we know that sometimes things can and do go wrong. When that happens, it’s important that people can raise concerns and the NHS can respond to them quickly and learn from the feedback it receives. That process must be fit for purpose. There must be a fresh focus on listening to people and learning lessons to improve care. This can be achieved by ensuring complaints can be made easily and they are dealt with in a compassionate, effective and timely manner. The changes proposed from the consultation aim to do exactly that. We will now work to develop and amend the Putting Things Right regulations and guidance, and work with the NHS to make the changes. People’s input during the consultation process has been crucial and I want to thank everyone who took part in this consultation. I know this must have been a difficult process for many, but the experiences they have shared have been vital in shaping the future of Putting Things Right.

A summary of the responses to the consultation is being published yesterday.