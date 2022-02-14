Scottish Government
|Printable version
Improving planning processes
New measures to help improve application process.
Change to help improve the planning application process and the service received by applicants has been announced by Planning Minister Tom Arthur.
Following a consultation in 2019 that sought views on reviewing the planning performance and fee regime, planning fees will rise from 1 April 2022. Planning fees have an important role in ensuring applicants, rather than the taxpayer, help cover the cost of determining planning applications.
This is the first time in eight years that there has been an increase to the standard planning application fees, providing much needed additional resources to local authorities.
Local authorities will be able to decide how best to use any additional fee income to help improve locally delivered planning services.
Planning Minister Tom Arthur said:
“The planning system plays a central role in shaping the places where we live, work and access local services – and in delivering a just transition to a net zero economy. Ensuring planning departments are efficient and effectively resourced is vital to realising our ambitions for Scotland and supporting recovery.
“That is why reviewing planning fees and performance is a key part of our planning reform programme. This is a significant change to planning fees, which will provide substantial additional income to authorities and help to move towards fully recovering the cost of dealing with planning applications.
“I expect these increases to lead to improvements in planning performance and we will shortly progress the recruitment of Scotland’s first National Planning Improvement Co-ordinator.”
Background
The Town and Country Planning (Fees for Applications) (Scotland) Regulations 2022 were published on the Scottish Government’s website last week.
The fee for a new build house will increase from £401 to £600 per house for the first 10 houses from April, with the rate dropping to £450 per house for houses 11-49 and to £250 for each house over 50 up to the maximum fee of £150,000.
The Planning Performance and Fees Consultation was published on 18 December 2019.
The number of applications fluctuates but, for illustration, in 2020/21 an extra £1.2 million would have been expected to have been raised from householder applications had these charges been applied. Income from fees paid by developers or other businesses will vary depending on the size of the development.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/improving-planning-processes/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Deal agreed to establish Green Freeports14/02/2022 14:20:00
Scottish and UK Government reach agreement.
Creating opportunities in veterinary and animal health services14/02/2022 13:20:00
Enhancing animal health and welfare support.
First stage of aquaculture review complete14/02/2022 10:05:00
The first stage of an ambitious review of how fish farms are regulated is complete and the Scottish Government has accepted all its recommendations in principle.
Strong support for proposed National Care Service11/02/2022 15:05:00
A consultation has revealed strong support for proposals to establish a National Care Service accountable to Scottish ministers.
Scottish Budget Bill passed11/02/2022 13:43:00
Funding announced to help tackle the cost of living crisis.
Supporting access to COVID-19 vaccines in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia11/02/2022 12:05:00
The United Nations children’s organisation UNICEF is to receive £1.5 million from the Scottish Government to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics in three African countries.
Protection for health boards continues11/02/2022 10:05:00
Coronavirus (Discretionary Compensation for Self-isolation) (Scotland) Bill.
COVID-19 school rules to be eased11/02/2022 08:05:00
High school pupils and staff will not be required to wear face coverings in classrooms from 28 February, after the schools mid-term break.
Adult Disability Payment legislation unanimously approved10/02/2022 15:05:00
The new Adult Disability Payment will open for applications in three pilot areas from 21 March 2022.