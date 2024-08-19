Improving the lives of young people in Wrexham

Youth work services in Wrexham are helping young people to thrive by providing a range of services from two city centre facilities, including face to face support, homelessness prevention and drug and alcohol services.

Meeting with staff and young people at the INFO shop and The Victoria Young People’s Centre, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle heard firsthand how the diverse range of services were helping young people aged 11 to 25.

The award winning ‘Inspire Hospital Youth Work Project’ is one of the projects based at the Victoria Young People’s Centre and works with young people in Wrexham and Flintshire with self-harming behaviours. Since 2019 there has been a 278% increase in self-harm referrals at Inspire.

By building coping skills, improving emotional wellbeing and decreasing isolation this youth work project is helping to reduce instances of self-harm which can lead to hospital admissions.

Last year the INFO Shop handled over 10,000 queries from young people ranging from mental health advice to requests for sexual health information. Feedback from service users has shown improvements in many aspects of their emotional, psychological, social and financial wellbeing after accessing the service.

Alongside general advice and guidance on any health and wellbeing issues that are of concern to them, there is targeted provision, with face-to-face support to young people who are at risk of homelessness or with drug and alcohol use.

Young people can also find support and information on activities, services and opportunities through the interactive ‘Young Wrexham’ website.

Through the Youth Support Grant, Welsh Government provide funding to local authorities to provide and develop quality and vital youth work opportunities for young people up and down the country.

Youth work services often provide an alternative source of support outside a formal school or college setting. At a time when many young people will be looking at their options after receiving exams results or completing qualifications, youth work services like these two centres in Wrexham can be a valuable source of information and support during a challenging time.

Lynne Neagle said:

It has been inspiring to see how much impact these youth work projects are having on the lives of young people here in Wrexham. I want Wales to be a place where every child and young person knows where to go for help and feels supported. Youth work is a service which helps young people realise their potential and to find their voice as empowered members of their communities. This is why I have protected funding for youth work services to ensure its vital role continues to have a positive, transformative effect on our young people and communities.

Donna Dickenson, Head of Service Prevention and Support at Wrexham Council said: