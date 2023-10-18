Business Companion
|Printable version
In-depth guidance on the ban on supply of single-use plastics to businesses and end users
Single-use plastics
The supply of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds, plates, trays and bowls to end users, and the supply of plastic drink stirrers, cutlery and balloon sticks, and the supply of polystyrene food or drink containers (including cups) to business and end users is prohibited in England
This guidance is for England
The Environmental Protection (Plastic Straws, Cotton Buds and Stirrers) (England) Regulations 2020 prohibit the supply, or offering to supply, any single-use plastic straw, plastic stemmed cotton bud or plastic drink stirrer in England.
The Environmental Protection (Plastic Plates etc and Polystyrene Containers etc) (England) Regulations 2023 prohibit the supply, or offering to supply, any single-use plastic plates, bowls and trays, cutlery and balloon sticks, or polystyrene food or drink containers and cups in England.
There are some exemptions to these prohibitions.
Damage caused
The Regulations have been introduced to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans. It is estimated that we use 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers, 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds, 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery and 721 million single-use plates in England every year, many of which find their way into our ocean. By banning the supply of these items, the Government aims to further protect our marine wildlife and ultimately eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, as set out in the 25-year environment plan.
The products covered by the regulations are amongst the most commonly found items on beaches throughout Europe. In a summary of their study carried out in 2020, the Pew Charitable Trusts and SystemIQ state: "The flow of plastic into the ocean is projected to nearly triple by 2040. Without considerable action to address plastic pollution, 50 kg of plastic will enter the ocean for every metre of shoreline."
Plastic straws, cotton bud stems and drink stirrers are consistently in the 10 most commonly found items in beach surveys. Around 15% of plastic ocean waste washes up on shore, which can increase the risk to public health from contact on beaches and bathing waters. The rest remains in the ocean where fish and other marine animals can eat them (because of their size), introducing potentially toxic substances into the food chain.
Campaigns to promote behaviour change have failed to stop the irresponsible disposal of these items. Cotton buds are commonly flushed down toilets, and sewage treatment works cannot prevent all of them reaching the sea. When entering sewage systems, the plastic stems do not settle with organics; their buoyancy allows them to flow through plant equipment and their narrow diameter means they are not caught by all screens. Straws and drink stirrers are rarely recycled due to their size and the effort required to remove any food debris. Only 10% of plastic plates, cutlery, etc is recycled
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/quick-guides/miscellaneous/single-use-plastics?utm_source=wired-gov&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=sup+ban+phase+2+fact+sheet&utm_id=sup+ban+phase+2
Latest News from
Business Companion
Single Use Plastics Prohibited In England18/10/2023 09:20:00
Whilst previous campaigns on the responsible disposal of plastic items have urged many businesses to think more sustainably, a number of them still rely on single-use plastics.
Use of CE mark extended indefinitely01/08/2023 14:10:00
The UK Government has announced that the CE mark may continue to be applied to most goods for an indefinite period.
Changes to the law on the sale of poisons and explosives precursors10/07/2023 14:20:00
Certain chemicals can be used in the illicit manufacture of explosives and/or to cause harm.
Selling chemicals responsibly23/02/2023 09:30:00
Certain chemicals can be used in the illicit manufacture of explosives and/or to cause harm. To reduce the risk of harm from these substances, the Poisons Act 1972 sets out the obligations that suppliers have in relation to regulated and reportable substances.
Protect your business18/11/2022 14:10:00
It may be the season for shoppers to bag a bargain, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the festive holidays just around the corner, but sometimes customers get less than they bargained for.
Updated guidance: week ending 19 August22/08/2022 11:26:27
The following In-depth Guides have been reviewed and updated where necessary. Unless otherwise specified, the updates apply to England, Scotland and Wales.
Business Companion has updated guides on UKCA marking and fuel sales.08/08/2022 10:09:11
Traders based in England, Scotland and Wales who import, manufacture or sell certain goods and are unsure about how and where UKCA markings should be displayed, can now check their legal responsibilities thanks to updated guidance from Business Companion.
Business Companion launches new guidance on delivery charges for businesses28/07/2022 16:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), has launched a free, expert guide about delivery charges and best practices for business-to-consumer (B2C) trading.