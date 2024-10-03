Introducing Procurex Wales, in partnership with Welsh Government

On 5 November, Procurex Wales will take place at the ICC Wales, Newport for the first time.

Organised by BiP Solutions in collaboration with the Welsh Government, this event brings together over 1,000 buyers and suppliers for a day dedicated to learning, collaboration, and networking.

Procurex Wales is supported by key partners from across the public and private sectors, reflecting its importance to the entire procurement ecosystem. Major organisations, such as the Welsh Government, Sell2Wales, NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, and Crown Commercial Service (CCS), play pivotal roles in the event’s success. These partnerships ensure that Procurex Wales remains a relevant and forward-looking platform for public procurement in Wales.

Why you should attend Procurex Wales 2024 as a buyer

Procurex Wales 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most important procurement events of the year. Here’s why you should attend:

Stay informed: With new procurement legislation on the horizon, including the Procurement Act 2023, staying updated is essential. Procurex Wales offers the latest insights and expert advice on how to navigate these changes.

Build your network: Procurex Wales provides an unparalleled opportunity to network with procurement professionals, suppliers, and key stakeholders from across Wales and the UK. Whether you’re looking to build new partnerships or expand your professional network, this is the place to be.

Enhance your skills: The event offers CPD Certified training sessions and expert-led seminars that will help you enhance your procurement skills. These sessions are designed to support personal and professional development, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

Discover new opportunities: Procurex Wales brings together a wide range of suppliers and solution providers. Explore the exhibition floor, discover innovative products and services, and find solutions to your procurement challenges.

Why Procurex Wales is important for suppliers

Procurex Wales isn’t just for buyers; it’s an important event for suppliers too. For businesses looking to secure public sector contracts, it’s an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with buyers, learn best practices, and showcase their offerings.

Suppliers can:

Meet public sector buyers: Procurex Wales allows suppliers to directly connect with key decision-makers in public procurement.

Showcase their solutions: Exhibiting at the event offers suppliers the chance to present their products and services to a relevant audience.

Stay informed: With new legislation on the horizon, such as the Procurement Act 2023, suppliers can gain insights on adapting to these changes.

By attending as delegates, suppliers can strengthen their relationships with buyers and position themselves for success.

Join us on 5 November 2024 at ICC Wales, Newport, and be part of the future of Welsh public procurement.

