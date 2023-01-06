Friday 06 Jan 2023 @ 11:10
Scottish Government
Printable version

Investing in school libraries

Winning projects announced.

School libraries across Scotland have been awarded funding totalling £200,000 for projects focused on anti-racism, diversity, and racial equality.  

In 2022-23 18 initiatives across 10 local authorities will benefit from the School Library Improvement Fund grants.

These include Strathaven Academy in South Lanarkshire, which will receive £5,000 to develop a diversity and racial equality education initiative to promote and develop anti-racist education.

Ross High School in East Lothian will be supported with £50,000 for its community programme that will encourage pupils and staff to have the confidence to challenge and appropriately respond to discrimination and prejudice.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“School libraries play a key role for young people by providing access to educational resources, supporting learning and helping to close the poverty-related attainment gap.

“The School Library Improvement Fund continues to support creative and innovative projects in school libraries.

“The anti-racism focus of the projects will allow school libraries to engage with pupils on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

 Pamela Tulloch, Chief Executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council, said:

“School libraries play a valuable role in education and learning, and ensuring every young person has the chance to fulfil their full potential.  Projects funded through programmes like SLIF help to improve and expand the services school libraries can provide, so it’s great to see such strong applications coming in from schools eager to further develop these resources.

“We’re particularly proud to award support to those advocating for anti-racism and anti-discrimination through this year’s Fund and we can’t wait to see these initiatives come to fruition.”

Background

The School Library Improvement Fund, which is administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), was launched by the Scottish Government in 2017.

The Scottish Government is committed to the continuous improvement of school libraries, through the school library strategy, Vibrant Libraries Thriving Schools.

School Library Improvement Fund awards

Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Academy /Fraserburgh Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club

Project: Widening the Pitch

Award: £2,700

Clackmannanshire

Alloa and Lornshill Academy/Empathy Lab

Project: Building Empathy Through Books: Empathy Champions

Award: £8,942

East Ayrshire

Kilmarnock Academy

Project: Building Racial Literacy

Award: £3,000

 East Dunbartonshire

Turnbull High School

Project: Exploring the Holocaust

Award: £3,705

St Ninian’s High School

Project: Human Rights, Story Writes

Award: £4,500

 East Lothian

Ross High School

Project: Stand Up and Be Counted - Global Community; Engage, Equip, Inspire

Award: £50,000

Preston Lodge High School

Project: East Lothian Black History

Award: £3,300

 Edinburgh

Edinburgh School Libraries

Project: The Library is Anti-Racist: A toolkit for school libraries

Award: £29,000

Glasgow

Holy Cross Primary

Project: Diverse Stories

Award: £10,000

Oakgrove Primary /WOSDEC

Project: Home is Here

Award: £17,400

Shawlands Primary School / Rumpus Room

Project: Inclusive Creative Arts and Literacy Lounge

Award: £10,500

St Mungo's Primary School

Project: Developing the Young Workforce and celebrating the diverse community of St Mungo's

Award: £14,255

Glasgow Schools - All Saints Secondary School, Lochend Community High School /  School of Education- University of Glasgow

Project: White Water Writers

Award: £18,730

Inverclyde

Port Glasgow Campus Library/Larkfield Early Learning

Project: Reading Around the World

Award: £4,000

Perth and Kinross

Inchview Primary & Nursery/ Nil by Mouth

Project: 383 Neeps and Tatties and Counting

Award: £4,650

Crieff High School

Project: Protest Prejudice

Award: £10,000

Lochleven Community Library/Kinross High School

Project: I read for…. Change, understanding , empowerment

Award: £3,700

South Lanarkshire

Strathaven Academy

Project: Diversity and Racial Equality Education

Award: £5,000
Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-school-libraries/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Veterans’ partnership steps up

06/01/2023 15:10:00

Support for former services personnel on medical appointments. 

People urged to make sure they are not missing out on benefits

06/01/2023 13:10:00

Money could be available to help get through the cost of living crisis

 

Countdown to the world’s biggest cycling event

06/01/2023 12:10:00

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August ‘can have a lasting legacy’.

Investing in science and engineering

05/01/2023 10:15:00

Funding for rural communities

04/01/2023 13:05:00

Community-led projects to get £3 million funding boost.

Supporting home ownership this new year

03/01/2023 10:20:00

First-time buyers and others on low to medium incomes are being encouraged to take advantage of the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme to help buy a home in 2023.

Supporting Scotland’s space ambitions

02/01/2023 13:05:00

International experts form new committee.

Brexit damage continues to mount

02/01/2023 12:05:00

Two year anniversary of the end of the transition period.

2022 biggest year yet for Scottish social security system

30/12/2022 12:05:00

Tens of thousands more payments made