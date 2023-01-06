Investing in school libraries

Winning projects announced.

School libraries across Scotland have been awarded funding totalling £200,000 for projects focused on anti-racism, diversity, and racial equality.

In 2022-23 18 initiatives across 10 local authorities will benefit from the School Library Improvement Fund grants.

These include Strathaven Academy in South Lanarkshire, which will receive £5,000 to develop a diversity and racial equality education initiative to promote and develop anti-racist education.

Ross High School in East Lothian will be supported with £50,000 for its community programme that will encourage pupils and staff to have the confidence to challenge and appropriately respond to discrimination and prejudice.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“School libraries play a key role for young people by providing access to educational resources, supporting learning and helping to close the poverty-related attainment gap.

“The School Library Improvement Fund continues to support creative and innovative projects in school libraries.

“The anti-racism focus of the projects will allow school libraries to engage with pupils on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

Pamela Tulloch, Chief Executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council, said:

“School libraries play a valuable role in education and learning, and ensuring every young person has the chance to fulfil their full potential. Projects funded through programmes like SLIF help to improve and expand the services school libraries can provide, so it’s great to see such strong applications coming in from schools eager to further develop these resources.

“We’re particularly proud to award support to those advocating for anti-racism and anti-discrimination through this year’s Fund and we can’t wait to see these initiatives come to fruition.”

Background

The School Library Improvement Fund, which is administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), was launched by the Scottish Government in 2017.

The Scottish Government is committed to the continuous improvement of school libraries, through the school library strategy, Vibrant Libraries Thriving Schools.

School Library Improvement Fund awards

Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Academy /Fraserburgh Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club Project: Widening the Pitch Award: £2,700

Clackmannanshire

Alloa and Lornshill Academy/Empathy Lab Project: Building Empathy Through Books: Empathy Champions Award: £8,942

East Ayrshire

Kilmarnock Academy Project: Building Racial Literacy Award: £3,000

East Dunbartonshire

Turnbull High School Project: Exploring the Holocaust Award: £3,705 St Ninian’s High School Project: Human Rights, Story Writes Award: £4,500

East Lothian

Ross High School Project: Stand Up and Be Counted - Global Community; Engage, Equip, Inspire Award: £50,000 Preston Lodge High School Project: East Lothian Black History Award: £3,300

Edinburgh

Edinburgh School Libraries Project: The Library is Anti-Racist: A toolkit for school libraries Award: £29,000

Glasgow

Holy Cross Primary Project: Diverse Stories Award: £10,000 Oakgrove Primary /WOSDEC Project: Home is Here Award: £17,400 Shawlands Primary School / Rumpus Room Project: Inclusive Creative Arts and Literacy Lounge Award: £10,500 St Mungo's Primary School Project: Developing the Young Workforce and celebrating the diverse community of St Mungo's Award: £14,255 Glasgow Schools - All Saints Secondary School, Lochend Community High School / School of Education- University of Glasgow Project: White Water Writers Award: £18,730

Inverclyde

Port Glasgow Campus Library/Larkfield Early Learning Project: Reading Around the World Award: £4,000

Perth and Kinross

Inchview Primary & Nursery/ Nil by Mouth Project: 383 Neeps and Tatties and Counting Award: £4,650 Crieff High School Project: Protest Prejudice Award: £10,000 Lochleven Community Library/Kinross High School Project: I read for…. Change, understanding , empowerment Award: £3,700

South Lanarkshire