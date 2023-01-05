Investing in science and engineering

Science festivals and STEM initiatives benefit from £320,000 investment.

Initiatives aimed at promoting the benefits of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among school pupils will receive funding to help develop Scotland’s future workforce.

National STEM programmes Generation Science and the Young Engineers and Science Clubs will benefit from a total amount of £100,000. More than 100,000 pupils across Scotland have benefitted from both initiatives.

Further funding will be given to supporting science festivals – including those taking place in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

The funding supports the Scottish Government’s STEM Education and Training Strategy and the commitment to equip communities and young people – particularly those from remote and deprived areas – with STEM skills to tackle current and real life challenges, including climate change and health related issues.

Minister for Further Education, Higher Education, Youth Employment and Training Jamie Hepburn said:

“We are working hard to ensure we maximise the number of people highly educated and skilled in STEM to adapt to the challenges of today and in the future.

“These initiatives can help inspire a generation of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and innovators, and develop the talent which will required in our future workforce.

“We saw the critical role that STEM knowledge played in tackling the Covid pandemic through the rollout of vaccines, which have saved countless numbers of lives. We will build on that work to ensure Scotland has the tools required to guide the country to a net zero future.

“The continuation of this funding is a big step to helping make our vision for a greener and fairer Scotland a reality.”

BACKGROUND

The funds will be distributed as follows:

Up to £45,000 for Young Engineers and Science Clubs, who support STEM learning and teaching through a network of school-based clubs run by the Scottish Council for Development and Industry

Up to £55,000 for Generation Science, who support STEM learning and teaching through workshops and resources

Scottish science festivals benefitting from grants ranging from £7,000 to £65,000 include:

SCIENCE FESTIVAL FESTIVAL DATES Orkney International Science Festival 1-7 September 2022 Stirling Science Festival 19 – 22 October 2022 TechFest January and May 2023 Dundee Science Festival 6 – 19 February 2023 Caithness International Science Festival March 2023 Edinburgh Science Festival 1 – 16 April 2023 Falkirk Science Festival 6 – 20 May 2023 Glasgow Science Festival 1 – 11 June 2023

The Scottish Government’s STEM and Education Strategy was published in October 2017.