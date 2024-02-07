Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - BP hands “excessive” pay-outs to shareholders despite fall in profits
- The energy giant made profits of £11bn, down 50 per cent on the previous year, but will pay out £1.4bn in buybacks to shareholders
- For every £1 BP spent on low carbon investments last year, they spent £6 on enriching shareholders through buybacks
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £11 billion ($13.8 billion) in profits last year and announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) to shareholders.
During 2023 BP invested 6 times more into share buybacks than renewables, transferring surplus cash to shareholders at the expense of green investments.
Joseph Evans, researcher at IPPR, said:
“BP has decided to prioritise its shareholders over investing in the green transition. With profits down on last year, you might expect BP’s executives to be looking for profitable investments in the growing industries of the future, like renewable energy. Instead, they’ve chosen to enrich their investors.
“It’s clear that BP and other fossil-fuel giants can’t be trusted to drive the green transition: they will always prioritise their shareholders over the needs of the economy and the planet. What we need now is a large programme of public investment in renewables and net zero. The government could fund that investment by taxing the excessive pay-outs that BP and other energy giants are handing to their shareholders.”
Joseph Evans and Pranesh Narayanan are available for interview
NOTES TO EDITORS
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society. We are researchers, communicators, and policy experts creating tangible progressive change, and turning bold ideas into common sense realities. Working across the UK, IPPR, IPPR North, and IPPR Scotland are deeply connected to the people of our nations and regions, and the issues our communities face. We have helped shape national conversations and progressive policy change for more than 30 years. From making the early case for the minimum wage and tackling regional inequality, to proposing a windfall tax on energy companies, IPPR’s research and policy work has put forward practical solutions for the crises facing society. www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Scottish Budget: Tax and spending in 2024–2507/02/2024 16:20:00
The Scottish Government is raising taxes on the 5% highest-income Scots, but health funding is, on current plans, set to fall in real terms next year.
The King's Fund responds to the Labour Party’s plans for the UK life sciences sector01/02/2024 10:20:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the Labour Party’s plans for the UK life sciences sector
New Local - To revive public services, bring back place-based budgets01/02/2024 09:20:00
A former secretary of state is calling for Total Place style pooled budgets as the best use of public spending when there is no financial quick fix for public services.
The King's Fund responds to the latest ONS life expectancy data29/01/2024 10:15:00
Veena Raleigh, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responds to last week’s data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on life expectancy for local areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 2001–03 to 2020–22:
IFS - The next government will face some of the toughest choices in generations26/01/2024 10:20:00
Our programme of 2024 general election work begins, with the need for parties to be honest about the tough trade-offs they inevitably have to make.
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS workforce data26/01/2024 09:20:00
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS workforce data
JRF - Hardship deepens as millions find the poverty line further out of reach23/01/2024 14:20:00
New analysis in the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) flagship UK Poverty report quantifies for the first time how many thousands of pounds are needed by families to escape poverty – and how that has got worse over time. It is now 20 years and 6 prime ministers since there was a sustained fall in poverty.
IFS - Ethnic diversity of NHS doctors23/01/2024 10:25:00
How does the ethnicity mix of NHS doctors compare with wider populations? How does it differ by seniority, gender, specialty and country of training?
IPPR - Revealed: Sickness epidemic creating new wave of economically inactive in ‘bad health blackspots’22/01/2024 09:15:00
A stark divide in health and wealth throughout the UK is leaving many ‘bad health blackspots’ sicker and poorer than their neighbours, according to the third interim report for the cross-party IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity.