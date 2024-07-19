Ken Skates welcomes UK Government rail commitment

The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates has welcomed plans by the UK Government to begin the process of bringing rail services into public ownership across Great Britain.

The plans, outlined in the King’s Speech, support the Welsh Government’s longstanding call to be allowed to retain the Wales and Borders rail service within the public sector.

This legislative change will help secure the position of Transport for Wales allowing them to maximise the benefits of integrating rail with other forms of public transport, particularly buses, through the forthcoming Welsh Bus Bill.

Responding to the announcement, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said: