Ken Skates welcomes UK Government rail commitment
The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates has welcomed plans by the UK Government to begin the process of bringing rail services into public ownership across Great Britain.
The plans, outlined in the King’s Speech, support the Welsh Government’s longstanding call to be allowed to retain the Wales and Borders rail service within the public sector.
This legislative change will help secure the position of Transport for Wales allowing them to maximise the benefits of integrating rail with other forms of public transport, particularly buses, through the forthcoming Welsh Bus Bill.
Responding to the announcement, Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said:
I welcome the UK Government’s commitment to end rail franchising and bring rail services back into the public sector. This is something we have long been calling for, so it’s fantastic to see this becoming a reality under a new UK Government.
The railway is a fundamental public service belonging to us all, and its place is in the public sector rather than in the hands of shareholders and private investors.
We are demonstrating the benefits of a publicly owned rail operator that is focussed on delivering for people, not profit, with Transport for Wales now the most reliable operator in Wales.
I have already met with UK Government Secretary of State for Transport to set out our priorities for rail reform in Wales and now that we have a UK Government that wants to work with us to deliver this change, I am confident we can continue to improve services for rail passengers across Wales and the Borders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ken-skates-welcomes-uk-government-rail-commitment
