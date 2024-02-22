Leadership Changes in the Cabinet Office

This week there have been a series of notable changes within the leadership of the Cabinet Office.

Gareth Rhys Williams' departure from his position as Government Crown Commercial Officer was announced, as he moves into a new role as Chair of National Highways. As the government prepares of a busy year with the implementation of the Procurement Act in October, his successor is yet to be announced. techUK will continue to monitor for this announcement and will update members when appropriate.

This week also concluded Martin Traynor OBE's five-year tenure as Small Business Crown Representative. The Cabinet Office announced that his successor, Shirley Cooper OBE will be stepping into the role. Cooper, who is the former chair and president of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, boasts a rich background spanning both private and public sectors. This includes notable tenures at Leeds Hospital and Tetley's. In their press release the Cabinet Office noted Cooper's pivotal role in the forthcoming implementation of the Procurement Act and emphasised her work with the Cabinet's Small Business Advisory Panel, departments, suppliers and trade bodies.

Lastly, in response to Sir Alex Chisholm's forthcoming departure as Permanent Secretary and Civil Service Chief Operating Officer, the Cabinet Office revealed Cat Little as his successor. Little brings a wealth of experience from both the private and public sectors, most recently serving in prominent roles within the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Justice.