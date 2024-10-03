Care Quality Commission
Local authority assessment feedback survey
We’re working with IFF Research to launch a series of surveys to capture feedback from local authorities about our assessments.
We will be asking local authorities to respond to 3 surveys. Each survey will look at a different part of the assessment process:
- information return
- on-site assessment
- reporting
We will send the survey once a local authority has completed each stage. The exception to this will be where local authorities have already completed the end-to-end process. In these cases, we will share one combined survey that brings together questions on all 3 parts of the assessment process.
We will send the surveys to senior leaders in each local authority to share with colleagues who supported the assessment. There is no limit to the number of survey responses one local authority can send. We are interested in feedback from anyone in a local authority who was involved in the assessment. The survey is anonymous, so we won’t be able to trace responses back to individuals.
We will analyse the feedback and use the findings to help improve the assessment process.
The findings will also contribute to an ongoing research project with IFF Research, who are exploring the impact of regulation in system settings. The report from this project will be published in 2025.
If you have any questions about the survey, email researchandevaluation@cqc.org.uk
