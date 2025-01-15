Welsh Government
Logistics company cutting carbon emissions with pioneering software
An award-winning logistics company has developed an innovative emissions management tool that has saved enough carbon emissions for a HGV to travel around the world 120 times, thanks to Welsh Government support.
The state-of-the-art software, which has been pioneered by Freight Logistics Solutions (FLS), has so far cut 600,000kg of carbon emissions – enough to cover 3.3 million miles.
Pontypool-based firm FLS, which delivers technology-driven logistics services across the UK, Europe and internationally, received in SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS) funding from Welsh Government to develop its bespoke Emissions Manager.
The software eliminates empty mileage by connecting customers to FLS’ network of vehicles and identifying the most efficient carrier specific to their needs. This is helping eliminate empty mileage by selecting the right sized vehicle sourced closest to the collection point.
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
We believe that, with the support of the Welsh Government, the benefits of innovation can enhance the lives of people across Wales, our economy and the natural environment in which we live.
FLS’ new software is helping move, manage, and monitor freight in the most efficient way possible, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability that aligns with our Net Zero ambitions.
Ieuan Rosser, Chief Executive at FLS, said:
Central to our business is our bespoke multi-platform technology, FLS Freight Hub. This highly scalable, reliable, connective, and secure cloud-based platform serves as the beating heart of FLS, seamlessly connecting an exclusive network of 15,000 carriers and shippers. Sustainability is paramount, particularly for businesses involved in the movement of freight, which carries the added responsibility of measuring and impacting emission data.
In demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and enabling our customers on their net zero journey, we have introduced our new emissions-focused modular platform supported by the Welsh Government. The FLS Emissions Manager provides GLEC accredited data for all movements of freight and allows for precise tracking and management of carbon emissions, offering actionable insights for environmentally conscious decisions.
