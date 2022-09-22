Association for Project Management
Members urged to nominate for the APM Volunteer Achievement Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2022 APM Volunteer Achievement Awards. Members can put forward APM volunteers they’d like to recognise for their hard work supporting the project profession over the past year.
Awards will be presented for Volunteer of the Year; Volunteer Event of the Year; Branch of the Year; Education Event of the Year; SIG of the Year; and Special Achievement.
APM is encouraging its members to put forward peers who they would like to see recognised with an award. This call has been backed by former winners, including Cesar Rendora FAPM (pictured), who was a co-recipient of the APM Education Volunteer of the Year in 2021.
Cesar, who has volunteered with APM for two years, is Head of Engineering and Technical Assurance in the Major Programmes and Projects Group at Jacobs. He is also a chartered civil engineer and a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.
He yesterday said:
“I was really delighted to have been a co-recipient of the APM Education Volunteer of the Year 2021 award. It was a team effort with fellow APM Systems Thinking SIG members; Andrew Wright, Frank Curtolo and Gennadii Miroshnikov, in recognition of our contribution to promote Systems Thinking to support project, programme and portfolio management. We didn’t expect to receive an award as we’re just passionate in promoting Systems Thinking and helping our professional community to grow. It was a real honour to have been recognised for our efforts.
“My message to others is ‘don’t hesitate. Go ahead and place your nominations. If you know a volunteer who is putting in the effort, nominate that individual to give them the encouragement they deserve. Let’s encourage each other to continue in sharing the knowledge within our profession and wider community.”
As the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession, the diverse expertise, experience and dedication of the volunteering community enables APM to support the project profession and to achieve project excellence. The APM Volunteer Achievement Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the volunteer’s hard work.
Caspar Bartington, APM’s Head of Volunteer and Education Engagement, yesterday said:
“The Volunteer Achievement Awards are an important way for APM’s volunteer community to come together and celebrate the work of their peers each year.
”On a personal level, it’s also an enjoyable way to give something back to our volunteers who in turn give so much to the profession. I’m looking forward to seeing who will snag the awards in the fifth year of them taking place.”
Please submit your nominations by 12pm BST on Monday, 3 October 2022. Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the APM Volunteers’ Forum in November.
for further information about volunteering or nomination submissions, Contact APM’s Volunteering Manager Sarah Slater.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/members-urged-to-nominate-for-the-apm-volunteer-achievement-awards/
