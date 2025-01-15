Welsh Government
More than £20m to help universities tackle climate change
Loan funding will help universities reach low carbon ambitions.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, visited Cardiff University to see how a £12.2m investment is accelerating their progress towards carbon reduction.
The investment is part of a wider £20m loan funding for universities to help the reach their low carbon emissions.
It has helped the University improve older building by installing energy efficient lighting, new windows and heat pumps. This is part of the university’s wider sustainability journey, where it provides electric vehicle charging and is working to electrify its fleet.
Funding has come from the Welsh Government’s Digarbon programme for the Higher Education and Further Education sector, which is available to universities and colleges in Wales. The energy savings achieved by this investment will help repay the loan and fund more investment in low carbon heating solutions.
Swansea University has also been successful in securing funding to improve the energy efficiency of its buildings. Funding has also been offered to the University of Wales Trinity St David and the Royal Welsh College for Music and Drama.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:
I’m really pleased to announce £20m of loan funding to higher education establishments to support them in reducing emissions and playing their part in tackling the climate emergency.
This is part of a wider journey to drive down carbon emissions across the whole public sector. It’s a huge challenge but by working together, I know we can achieve this. I would urge others to follow in the footsteps of organisations like Cardiff University.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells added:
I’m so proud of the work our education institutions are doing to tackle climate change.
Cardiff University is showing what can be achieved with this funding, not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to save money by reducing energy consumption.
We are committed to working with the higher and further education sector to make sure they can benefit from cost saving energy efficiencies.
Cardiff University’s Chief Operating Officer and University Secretary, Dr Paul Sanderson yesterday said:
We’re delighted to have secured this new funding and to have the opportunity to welcome the Deputy First Minister and Minister for Higher Education to the University to discuss how this investment will help us meet our net zero ambitions. This will enable us to fund major new works, including upgrading the windows at our Tower and Law buildings which will provide much needed energy efficiencies and carbon emission reductions.
This is a key feature of our Environmental Sustainability Action Plan and builds on previous energy conservation measures including LED lighting, solar PV, fume cupboard upgrades and pipework insulation. We were also able to show the Ministers some of our new, 100% electric, vehicles as part of our university fleet - all part of our goal to be more sustainable and purchased with funding from the Welsh Government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-20m-help-universities-tackle-climate-change
