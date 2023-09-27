National network of Sport Welfare Officers announced

This follows recommendations made by The Whyte Review and will support Club Welfare Officers nationwide.

We’re investing £14.83 million of National Lottery money to establish a national network of welfare officers who’ll mentor and support clubs across England. The Sport Welfare Officers project is a policy response from both us and UK Sport to The Whyte Review, which questioned the level of safeguarding responsibility given to grassroots volunteers. Developed in collaboration with a number of partners – including national governing bodies (NGBs), Active Partnerships (APs), the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit and the Ann Craft Trust – the project will support local clubs in ensuring the welfare of their members, both children and adults.

The officers will assist Club Welfare Officers in promoting good practice and safe sport at a local level.

And Tim Hollingsworth, our chief executive, has welcomed the initiative, which also forms part of the Governance, Safeguarding and Integrity commitment in our Uniting The Movement strategy.

“The role that these new Sport Welfare Officers will play is a really important addition to the landscape that comes at a crucial time,” he said.

“The project will directly support our ambition to champion the life-changing impact of being active and our mission to tackle deep-rooted inequalities and unlock the advantages of sport and physical activity for everyone.

“Ensuring a safe, inclusive environment is vital in improving our children and young people's experience of sport in particular, and we know from the evidence presented – not least in the Whyte Review of Gymnastics – that this is not always the case.

“These roles will directly support this – helping to create the right blend of action, at both a national and local level, that’s needed to help promote a consistent approach in clubs to support their own welfare officers.

“By introducing this new partnership, we aim to increase welfare capacity and expertise at local and national level and improve best practice to help prevent concerns and make sport safe for everyone.”

Working with a network of 42 APs, the project will recruit and train 59 Sport Welfare Officers, who will work with NGBs to mentor and support Club Welfare Officers nationwide.

The Sport Welfare Officers will add capacity and expertise to the existing safeguarding work of NGBs and Active Partnerships.

