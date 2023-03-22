Arts Council England
National Youth Music Organisations will double
Arts Council England and the Department for Education yesterday announced eight new National Youth Music Organisations, taking the total number from seven to 15.
National Youth Music Organisations provide opportunities for thousands of young people across the country to take part in making, performing and enjoying music. From the coast of Cornwall up to the northern borders of England, these organisations offer large-scale, inclusive performances, music programmes, residencies, summer schools and workshops, helping to develop their skills, experience, and knowledge of music and supporting them to excel as young creatives.
All 15 National Youth Music Organisations will receive funding as part of our 2023-26 Investment Programme. The Department for Education has recognised the outstanding work of the organisations in the programme and will contribute £524,410 a year towards the programme.
Established National Youth Music Organisations The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, National Youth Choir, The National Youth Jazz Collective, British Youth Music Theatre, Milap Festival Trust (SAMYO), Music for Youth and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain will be joined by newcomers:
- National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain, which gives children the chance to take part in making orchestral music
- Open Up Music, which launched the world’s first disabled-led national youth orchestra and now help schools set up accessible orchestras for disabled young people
- Awards for Young Musicians, which provides funding and support to young musicians from low-income families
- UD, which supports young people to explore Black music and culture
- Pagoda Arts, which teaches young people about Chinese music and culture.
- National Youth Folk Ensemble, which enables young people throughout England to create and perform inspiring new arrangements of folk music
- Orchestras for All, which launched the world’s first disabled-led national youth orchestra, and also works with special schools and Music Education Hubs to set up accessible orchestras for young disabled people
- Sound and Music, which creates opportunities for young people aged 11 - 21 to compose and create their own music
The expansion of National Youth Music Organisations announced yesterday will lead the way in developing young musicians and music-makers, prioritising learning and expanding opportunities for young people to be inspired, take on advanced musical challenges, and make decisions about their future education and careers. Alumni of the programme includes internationally-acclaimed artists Little Simz and Ed Sheeran.
