Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
NATO Award for Dstl Fellow
Dstl Fellow Bharatkumar (“Bharat”) Patel has received a NATO award for his significant scientific contribution to modelling and simulation and its impact on military capability.
The NATO 2021 STO Scientific Excellence Award recognises Bharat’s impact on the development of NATO’s S&T capabilities in the areas of Modelling and Simulation (M&S) and System Concepts & Integration (SCI), and their exploitation into military capability across the Alliance. More recently, his work has been applied to disruptive concepts such as linking simulation to live Command and Control (C2) systems for operational decision support, delivering defence M&S through a digital cloud-based ecosystem, trust in autonomy/AI, human-machine teaming, cyber effects and space exploitation.
The citation reads:
Mr Bharatkumar Patel has actively led and conducted excellent collaborative and innovative M&S research on behalf of the UK for over 25 years. As National Member in STO’s (Scientific and Technology Organisation) NATO Modelling and Simulation Group and in the SCI Panel, he took on many leadership roles. Since joining the STO, he has been chair, panel mentor, program committee member, technical team member in numerous NATO technical activities. He has significantly contributed to the development of NATO’s S&T capabilities whilst enabling exploitation into military capability. He has championed C2-Sim research that has successfully matured the underpinning technology and standard, ready to be exploited into military capability. He was instrumental in developing the MSaaS [Modelling and Simulation as a Service] concept and M&S ecosystem driven by a viable business model as well as leading on its exploitation across the panels.
Bharat is an active member of numerous professional bodies including: Simulation Interoperability Standards Organization (SISO) – supporting HLA and C2Sim standardization into NATO; International Command and Control Institute (IC2I); Military Operations Research Society (FVEY); and The Operational Research Society, UK. Since 2019 he has been Co-Chair of the US/UK Synthetic Environment Working Group.
Reflecting on his achievement, Bharat said:
Although this is an individual award for the M&S and SCI areas of expertise, it also represents the excellent world class support I have received from Dstl colleagues and many others. This includes Industry/Academia and across the Ministry of Defence, from the Front Line Commands, Strategic Command, Defence Academy and the defence research and equipment community. Sustaining those relations has greatly benefited many Dstl research and MOD capability development programmes and provided the evidence to support critical business decisions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nato-award-for-dstl-fellow
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
MOD Director of Defence Innovation Clare Cameron joins the Ploughshare board19/05/2022 10:20:00
Ploughshare, the company that finds new and inspiring uses for government inventions, is pleased to announce the appointment of defence innovation leader Clare Cameron to its board.
‘A Joint Effort’ between the UK and Australia will fast-track innovative approaches to joining materials for Defence.16/05/2022 14:20:00
DASA and the Materials for Strategic Advantage programme recently held a joint showcase for the suppliers who gained funding via the second phase of the first parallel UK / AUS bilateral “A Joint Effort” call for innovation.
Dstl shows off its world-leading science to Head of the UK Armed Forces16/05/2022 12:10:00
Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has made a special visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).
First UK satellite launch in summer 202211/05/2022 10:17:00
As part of a three-year mission two satellites will operate close to Earth experimenting and test imaging and interoperability.
DASA seeks ways in which human augmentation can benefit defence and security05/05/2022 10:05:00
DASA has launched a new Innovation Focus Area to find Generation-After-Next (GAN) human augmentation technologies for use in defence and security
Bumper awards for Dstl’s world-leading science21/04/2022 15:10:00
The MOD’s Chief Scientific Advisor commendations recognised the whole organisation’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as individual achievements.
Register for the 2022 international Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference11/04/2022 12:10:00
Dstl will host the 24th CWD Conference, bringing together international experts and promoting collaboration to achieve a future free from chemical weapons.
Alisdair Gilchrist MBE: saving lives at sea07/04/2022 15:10:00
After serving on HMS Sheffield during the Falklands conflict, Alisdair now advances naval technology and helps save sailors' lives through his work at Dstl.