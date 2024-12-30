Welsh Government
|Printable version
New app to improve maternity care in Wales
Pregnant women will benefit from better maternity care as a new app and electronic health record system is rolled out across Wales.
Mothers-to-be will be able to access their full maternity records instantly on their phones through a new app.
The app will provide tailored updates after every appointment and timely messages to ensure a healthy pregnancy.
It will replace paper notes and allow women to:
- view booked appointments
- learn more about their baby’s development and track progress weekly
- enter blood pressure readings if asked by their midwife
- personalise details and preferences quickly, including where they want to give birth and any allergies they may have
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy said:
I’m excited to see a new app being rolled out across Wales. It will help empower mothers-to-be and give them a real say in their maternity care.
“The app and electronic health record will help improve the quality and safety of care for women and babies across Wales.
Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka said:
For women in Wales, having a digital record for maternity care means having access to the right care, at the right time, no matter where they are, helping to make their health and maternity journeys smoother and more supported.
“This will also make it simpler for healthcare professionals to share important information, to make quick, informed decisions, giving women the personalized care they deserve.
The electronic maternity health record, introduced alongside the app, ensures that clinicians have access to real time insights and information required on pregnancy to enhance safety for mums and babies.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is the first in Wales to introduce the new digital system followed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
Senior Lead Midwife Informatics Specialist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Elleanor Griffiths, said:
Using Digital Maternity Records helps us to support public health initiatives by enabling rapid access to data, such as identifying women for RSV vaccinations, and supporting vulnerable women with tailored care. The ability to review a woman's history, send reminders, and access comprehensive reports significantly improves the quality of care.
"Being a patient-facing app, it empowers women and birthing people by providing easy access to their records and key information, enabling informed decisions about their care.
An app and electronic maternity record should be available in every part of Wales by March 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-app-improve-maternity-care-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
A pobol-ular academy: training initiative hailed a success23/12/2024 12:20:00
A Welsh language skills and talent initiative upskilling the next generation of people working in the TV industry via on-set training at BBC Studios Drama Productions has been commended by the Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant.
First free Christmas dinner for every child at Welsh primary schools20/12/2024 12:20:00
End of term celebrations are taking place across schools in Wales this week where, for the first time, all primary school children are entitled to a free Christmas meal.
Wales’ public sector leading the way in responsible AI use20/12/2024 09:15:00
Wales’ Workforce Partnership Council have shared new guidance on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across public sector workplaces.
Safe, warm, and connected: community hubs helping communities this winter19/12/2024 17:10:00
Safe and warm hubs are providing vital support this winter, offering welcoming spaces for people to stay warm, connect with others, and access advice and services during difficult times.
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 202419/12/2024 15:25:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, responds to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 2024
New Cymraeg projects to get Welsh Government support19/12/2024 10:25:00
15 community groups will be awarded up to £10,000 each to turn their ideas into viable projects to support Cymraeg in their communities.
Bird keepers in Wales urged to be vigilant as cases of avian flu rise in Great Britain19/12/2024 09:25:00
Following an increasing number of cases of avian influenza in poultry and kept birds, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
Where would you keep a Crimean war medal and a box of Parisian beauty spots?18/12/2024 15:15:00
What do an 18th century chest used to select jury members, a Crimean war medal, and a box of mouches (beauty spots) from Paris have in common?
Help to Buy Wales: continued support for prospective homeowners18/12/2024 14:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme, providing continued support for prospective homeowners and the housebuilding industry.