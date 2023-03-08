New fund to help change young people's lives through sport and physical activity

We've committed £7.5 million of National Lottery money to the new Go! London fund which opened yesterday with grants of up to £150,000 available.

We’ve partnered with the Mayor of London and the London Marathon Foundation to launch a £19.5 million community sports fund aimed at helping under-served and vulnerable young people to access and enjoy sport and physical activity. The Go! London fund aims to invest at least £10m into grassroots sport and physical activity initiatives in the capital by 2025, transforming the lives of Londoners aged 4-24. We’ve committed £7.5m of the total fund amount, with London Marathon Events doing the same and City Hall adding £4.5m.

Charities, youth groups, social enterprises and faith groups can apply now for grants from £40,000 to £150,000, to improve existing sport and physical activity programmes or deliver new services such as youth mentoring or extra support for young people with special educational, disability or mental health needs.

Our investment in the fund comes as part of our Uniting the Movement Strategy, which has as one of its Five Big Issues creating positive experiences of sport and physical activity for children and young people.

"The launch of the Go! London fund is another hugely positive step in improving the lives of young people through sport and physical activity," said Lisa Dodd-Mayne, our executive director of place.

"It supports our aim of increasing activity, decreasing inactivity, reducing inequalities and improving the positive experience for children and young people.

"Creating positive experiences for children and young people is a key issue Sport England looks to tackle through our Uniting the Movement strategy.

"With the help of £7.5m from Sport England over five years, it will be exciting to see how this announcement will help unlock the potential of young Londoners.”

Go! London is aiming to improve the lives of young people facing physical, social, economic or educational challenges by using sport and physical activity to empower them to fulfil their potential by improving their physical and mental wellbeing, safety, employability and community relationships.

