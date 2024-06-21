Welsh Government
|Printable version
New funding is music to the industry’s ears
On World Music Day, Creative Wales has announced £300,000 in funding to help grow and nurture the music industry in Wales.
The second round of Creative Wales’s Music Revenue Fund 2 will open next Monday (24 June). The focus of this round is to help music businesses with:
- campaigns for new releases
- promoting live music
- producing music for background or incidental use in the media
- Welsh-language music.
Rural label The Road Records were recipients of the previous round of revenue funding. The funding enabled the label to release an EP from Welsh cross-genre folk duo Samana.
Samana / The Road Records are Franklin Mockett and Rebecca Rose who, in 2019, transformed their rural smallholding in Carmarthenshire into an artistic production house and label, whilst running a nature recovery programme in the valley to offer a sanctuary for artistic practice born from the wild.
Franklin said:
Creative Wales’ Revenue Music Fund massively helped us to release the EP ‘Dharma’ in 2023 EP. Since its release, it has gained such global attention that we expanded it into a full length, eponymous album - cited by mojo magazine, record collector and KLOF magazine as an outstanding work, attaining 4/5 reviews and above across the board.
Our band and label have gathered huge amounts of interest since then and we are hitting the road this month with our sold-out immersive and magical ‘In Tune With The Infinite’ summer tour; an all artist-curated event, played in the round, that we are taking to a small number of unique spaces around the UK.
Minister for Creative Industries, Sarah Murphy, said:
Today is a day to celebrate our thriving music scene. For a small nation we can boast superb venues, festivals, promoters, studios and record labels. Across the globe people listen to Welsh stars – from established acts like the Manic Street Preachers or Funeral for a Friend to up-and-coming grassroots talent like Adwaith and Mace the Great.
I’m committed to making sure talent across the industry – in Welsh and English – is nurtured, supported and developed. So I urge businesses to apply for this funding and build on Wales’ reputation as a great place to make music.
From Monday music businesses will be able to apply for between £20,000 and £40,000 to spend on projects which would benefit from support, due to financial constraints.
Projects could include live music promotion, release campaigns for new EPs / albums, additional studio time, or session musicians for example.
The funding covers the full spectrum of contemporary popular music genres (electronic, hip-hop, indie and alternative, metal and punk, pop, rock, etc). It doesn’t cover genres with existing support in place such as classical or jazz music.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-funding-music-industrys-ears
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Early Years Minister launches anti-racist guidance for childcare settings21/06/2024 15:10:00
Early Years Minister Jayne Bryant has welcomed guidance aimed at creating an anti-racist culture in childcare settings in Wales during a launch event in North Wales.
Not your ‘run of the mill’ business model!21/06/2024 14:10:00
The Welsh Government is celebrating doubling the number of employee-owned businesses in Wales - including a highly regarded woollen mill - almost two years ahead of schedule.
Future generations outline ideas to tackle climate change21/06/2024 13:10:00
As part of Climate Challenge Cymru, 50 pupils from 10 mid and west Wales schools took part in a Climate Youth event at the Senedd this week.
Stunning new pictures show how a Peruvian Amazon nation is moving to renewable energy thanks to Welsh Government funding21/06/2024 11:05:00
New pictures have shown how Welsh Government funding is being used by an indigenous Peruvian Amazon nation to support their goal of transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: April and May 202420/06/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS performance data published today.
Wales to lead the green energy revolution with bold investments and initiatives19/06/2024 10:15:00
Global Offshore Wind conference left in no doubt as to Wales’ expertise and ambition.
Wales legislates to tackle Bovine Viral Diarrhoea17/06/2024 14:05:00
On 1 July, the Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (Wales) Order 2024 will be introduced to facilitate an industry-led approach to eradicating the disease.
Paperless clinic and kits to reduce medicine waste winners at NHS Awards17/06/2024 10:20:00
Healthcare professionals have been awarded for their successes in making NHS services more environmentally friendly at the Welsh Sustainability awards 2024.