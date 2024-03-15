Association for Project Management
|Printable version
New research shows how the UK construction sector can tackle discrimination against women
Experts are calling for a broader conversation on gender equality within the UK construction industry, after new research found women in the sector are still experiencing gender bias, sexism, and discrimination.
Despite improvements and efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in UK construction project organisations, gender bias and sexist discrimination are still experienced by many. This is impacting women’s health and well-being, retention rates, and career growth.
The findings have been published in a new report by the Association for Project Management (APM), Developing Effective Interventions for Gender Equality in UK Construction Project Organisations.
The research was carried out by Sara Hajikazemi, Associate Professor in Project Management at University of the West of Scotland, Giorgio Locatelli (Professor of Complex Projects Business at Politecnico di Milano School of Management) and Kate Lawrence (Research Fellow at University of Leeds).
Dr Hajikazemi said: “While significant progress has been made in addressing gender bias and sexism, there remains much work to be done. The construction sector, as one of most male dominated sectors, struggles with this phenomenon. The UK construction sector is currently dealing with massive skill shortages. One effective strategy to overcome this challenge is to actively encourage women to pursue careers in construction and try to retain the talent that is currently available. This however requires breaking barriers and overcoming common stereotypes that construction is not for women.
“Our research aims to raise awareness about the significance of gender diversity within the sector. It outlines a roadmap for achieving this diversity and emphasises the benefits that gender equality will bring – not only to women but also to men, organisations, and society as a whole.”
'Open and honest dialogue'
The research used systematic reviews of existing literature, interviews with women at various stages of their careers, and a delphi study to assess the effectiveness of different types of gender-equality interventions (GEIs) used within the UK construction industry.
It found that, while positive progress has been made in recent years, the effectiveness of GEIs is mixed, and also that all of the women participants had experienced some form of discrimination (more than half had observed discrimination against other women). This was found to be having impacts on individuals and for the construction industry as a whole.
Co-author, Prof. Locatelli, has called for organisations to engage in open and honest dialogue with their workforces in order to address issues identified in the research.
He said: “I want this research to start a discussion. One of the most important findings is that women want to be heard. If you want to solve an issue – any issue – you must first acknowledge that it exists.
“’Women’ are not a single group. People are all different. There are people with and without children. There are people of different ages. There are women in senior positions who are transitioning through menopause.
“Some women, women of colour for example, face additional issues. There is a big discussion around positive discrimination, which is extremely controversial even among women. But that’s a discussion that needs to be had.”
Prof. Locatelli suggested three main outcomes he would like to see across the entire construction sector as a result of the research:
- Help people learn and understand – have open conversations with employees, including project professionals. Organise training for male workers on issues such as menopause to raise awareness.
- Let women choose their mentors – structured mentorship processes are beneficial and favoured by many women. However, there is a risk of organisers assuming that a woman may be a suitable mentor purely because of her gender. Women should have input into the selection process.
- Apply a zero-tolerance approach to unprofessional behaviour – set up interventions and processes for addressing instances of unwanted physical contact, biased comments, and other inappropriate and unprofessional behaviours.
Developing Effective Interventions for Gender Equality in UK Construction Project Organisations can be downloaded here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/new-research-shows-how-the-uk-construction-sector-can-tackle-discrimination-against-women/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM Channel Islands Celebrates Successful Jersey community gathering13/03/2024 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Channel Islands Branch is thrilled to report the success of its inaugural Jersey community gathering since becoming a full APM Branch, held on 8 February 2024, at Prosperity 24.7, Millais House Castle Quay.
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 13:20:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 09:25:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
APM attends the BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference07/03/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) contributed to events that are inspiring project professionals at one of the world’s biggest and most venerable media organisations, the BBC.
Discussing the new Competence Framework for project managers in the built environment webinar01/03/2024 13:20:00
A new competence framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has been launched, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.
Risk in the Changing World – Opportunity or Threat27/02/2024 15:20:00
In this session, we looked at some of the risks facing all organisations, regardless of size or sector, and considered how they may impact the organisation and its stakeholders.
APM partners with Green Project Management to advance sustainable practices26/02/2024 13:20:00
In a significant move toward promoting sustainability in the project profession, Association for Project Management (APM) and Green Project Management (GPM Global) have announced a collaborative partnership agreement that commits both organisations to use their strengths and resources to advance sustainable and regenerative project management practices.
APM hosts its first ever event in the United Arab Emirates23/02/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) had the pleasure of hosting its first ever event for the project profession in the Middle East.