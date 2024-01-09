New trustees appointed to APM Board

Association for Project Management, the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has appointed two new members to its Board of Trustees.

David Cox

David is the Director of Digital and Technology at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD). David started his career in utilities, working across the water, electricity and gas sectors in a variety of international roles, focusing predominately on business change and technology transformation. He then moved into global education and publishing, holding senior roles within Pearson, from running partnerships in the Middle East, through to global customer service transformations and new product launches for universities. He holds an MBA from the Open University.

David said:

“I’m excited to accept this role as a member of APM’s Board of Trustees. I’m passionate about advocating the people-centric elements of successful project and programme delivery, and I hope to use my position on the Board of APM to benefit the entire project profession.”

Michelle Richmond

Michelle has been a Director at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) since 2006. Her professional career started with Siemens Plessey Radar, and she has over 10 years’ experience of programme management of complex military and commercial projects, working for companies, such as Nokia, Matra Marconi Space and Ubinetics.

In addition to her new Trustee role with APM, she is a Non-Executive Director on the Micro:Bit Education Foundation and the SFIA (Standard for the Information Age) Foundation. She is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the IET and an Honorary Associate of the Engineering Council. She was awarded an MBE in 2019 for services to engineering.

She said:

“I’m passionate about professional recognition for technicians, engineers and project managers, so I’m greatly looking forward to supporting APM’s ongoing work to advance the art, science and theory of project management.”

As appointed Trustees, David and Michelle will work alongside the elected members of APM’s Board to make APM a responsive, relevant and sustainable organisation that provides leadership of the project profession.

APM’s Board Chair, Milla Mazilu, said:

“I’m delighted to announce the appointment of two highly respected professionals as our newest trustees. They will add key skills and experiences to the Board, including from working at the highest levels in mature professional bodies. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Michelle and David, and look forward to the valuable contributions they will make as part of the Board.”

You can discover more about how APM is run and details for all of Board trustees here.