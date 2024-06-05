Welsh Government
|Printable version
New vision for volunteering will help sector flourish
The Welsh Government is committed to supporting volunteering in Wales and developing a new vision to help the sector prosper into the future.
This is the message from the Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths as she thanks the thousands of volunteers across Wales during Volunteers' Week 2024 (3 to 9 June).
The week provides an important opportunity to recognise the hard work of all those who give up their time for free to help others.
How and why people volunteer is changing, and the Cabinet Secretary says new and innovative approaches to help third sector organisations attract and retain volunteers, will be underpinned by a new and progressive vision to drive volunteering in Wales.
The Volunteering Cross-Sector Leadership Group, established through the Third Sector Partnership Council, will lead on developing a vision over the coming 12 months.
The group will co-design a new approach to volunteering in Wales to give a unifying and uniquely Welsh vision for volunteering in Wales and a framework for delivering it.
Over the coming months the co-design process, including through surveys and workshops, will provide everyone who wants to the opportunity to help shape the future of volunteering.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths said:
Volunteers are at work around Wales every day and night of the year and I thank them deeply for everything they continue to do for the benefit of the people and communities they help.
As a government, we are committed to the sector, and we want to encourage more people to volunteer because there are countless ways in which we all depend on the simple acts of kindness and mutual help.
We know there are challenges the sector faces, including in recruiting and retaining volunteers, and this comes at a time of increasing demand for their services.
The new vision for volunteering will be crucial in helping the sector prosper and more details will be provided on how to get involved in designing the vision so people can continue to offer their invaluable support to others.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-vision-volunteering-will-help-sector-flourish
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Grant funding will support decarbonising 100 homes in Flintshire05/06/2024 10:15:00
Yesterday the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, visited properties benefiting from grant funding from the Optimised Retrofit Programme in Flintshire.
Da iawn Cymru! Wales named as second best recycling nation in the world05/06/2024 09:10:00
Wales has been named as second in the world for recycling nation in a new study published today.
Mixed response to school year consultation04/06/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education has today [Tuesday 4th June 2024] confirmed that plans to change the school holidays will not happen this Senedd term to give teachers and staff space and time to deliver other reforms.
First Minister seals first Act in office ensuring Wales is more attractive to infrastructure projects04/06/2024 12:05:00
Measures to modernise and simplify the process behind developing significant infrastructure projects in Wales yesterday become law – as the Infrastructure (Wales) Act gained Royal Assent.
Sports project helps more women to get active04/06/2024 11:05:00
Sports4All offers free activity sessions for women in Cardiff and encourages Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women and girls to improve their wellbeing through sport and physical activity.
Education support for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people03/06/2024 14:05:00
June is Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month and a chance to celebrate and learn more about the rich culture and heritage of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales.
Newport mental health charity benefiting from Welsh Government support31/05/2024 16:15:00
Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths has visited Newport Mind to see how £300,000 in Welsh Government funding has enabled the charity to open a new sanctuary space in their building and provide their facilities to more people.
Programme to boost attainment in schools continued for a second phase31/05/2024 14:05:00
The Attainment Champions pilot, designed to help tackle the impact of poverty on learner’s educational attainment, will be extended into a second phase to further boost standards in schools.
Budding TV series sprouts from Wales31/05/2024 11:25:00
A Welsh animation company’s children’s series encouraging young audiences to take an interest in nature and the world around them has been picked-up to air by some of the UK’s leading broadcasters, including S4C and ITV.
Chief Scientific Advisor for Wales showcases Welsh circular economy with Indian counterpart30/05/2024 16:10:00
As the Welsh Government continues to celebrate the year of Wales in India, Prof. Jas Pal Badyal FRS, the Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) for Wales has this week met with India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. Ajay K Sood FRS, to discuss Wales’ leading circular economy, med-tech and agri-tech sectors.